THE WAITING ROOM feature film

🎬 THE WAITING ROOM — A Christian Feature Film That Asks:

What If You Lost the Chance to Make Your Last Choice?

Hello! I'm Aaron Allen, Christian filmmaker and founder of Extreme Christian Entertainment. As the director and producer of THE WAITING ROOM, I’m inviting you to partner with us in bringing this powerful story to life. We’re raising funds to launch the production—covering cast, crew, and essential filming costs—and we need your support to make it happen.

🌌 About the Film

Five strangers meet briefly in a humble diner—but awaken in a windowless, doorless room filled only with regret, uncertainty, and echoes from their past. As each character wrestles with unresolved choices, they’re visited by people they know to be dead. Then, a Messenger appears… not with answers, but with a Bible.

They’re not in a room.

They’re in The Waiting Room.

Inspired by Hebrews 9:27 —

> “Just as people are destined to die once, and after that to face judgment.”

This film explores the eternal weight of our choices: not just the decision to follow Jesus, but the consequences of rejecting Him. It’s not a message of fear—it’s a reminder of hope. We don’t tell people they’re going to hell. We tell them they don’t have to.

🙏 Why This Film Matters

In a world of distractions, THE WAITING ROOM is a cinematic wake-up call—reminding us that salvation is real, time is short, and every moment matters. Through suspense and soul-searching dialogue, this film invites viewers to reflect, repent, and respond to the Gospel.

🎁 How You Can Help

Whether you're a believer, supporter of faith-driven films, or simply someone moved by this message—you can make a real difference. Every prayer, share, and dollar counts.

📣 Ways to Support:

- 💵 Donate — any amount helps!

- 🔄 Share — help spread the word.

- 🙏 Pray — for impact, provision, and souls reached.

- ❤️ Do all three — be a part of the mission.

🎬 Perks for Donors:

| Donation Tier | Perks |

|---------------|-------|

| $5–$45 | Social media shout-out & Special Thanks credit (Screen/IMDb) |

| $50 | Name a supporting character + all perks above |

| $60–$80 | Zoom session: Acting advice from Ginger Cressman + Special Thanks Screen/IMDb credits |

| $90–$100 | All the above bundled with special thanks |

| $200–$400 | Business sponsorship (promo via screen, credits, and social media) |

| $500–$1,000 | Executive Producer credit (Screen/IMDb) + perks above

🎞️ Donations can be anonymous — or get your name proudly displayed in the credits!

---

Thank you for considering a gift toward this life-changing film. Whether you feel called to donate, to share with others, or simply to pray—we’re grateful for your heart. THE WAITING ROOM is more than a movie… it’s a ministry.

God Bless!!!🙌



---