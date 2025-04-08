THE WAITING ROOM feature film

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $115
Campaign funds will be received by Glenn Allen
🎬 THE WAITING ROOM — A Christian Feature Film That Asks:
What If You Lost the Chance to Make Your Last Choice?
Hello! I'm Aaron Allen, Christian filmmaker and founder of Extreme Christian Entertainment. As the director and producer of THE WAITING ROOM, I’m inviting you to partner with us in bringing this powerful story to life. We’re raising funds to launch the production—covering cast, crew, and essential filming costs—and we need your support to make it happen.
🌌 About the Film
Five strangers meet briefly in a humble diner—but awaken in a windowless, doorless room filled only with regret, uncertainty, and echoes from their past. As each character wrestles with unresolved choices, they’re visited by people they know to be dead. Then, a Messenger appears… not with answers, but with a Bible.
They’re not in a room.
They’re in The Waiting Room.
Inspired by Hebrews 9:27 —
> “Just as people are destined to die once, and after that to face judgment.”
This film explores the eternal weight of our choices: not just the decision to follow Jesus, but the consequences of rejecting Him. It’s not a message of fear—it’s a reminder of hope. We don’t tell people they’re going to hell. We tell them they don’t have to.
🙏 Why This Film Matters
In a world of distractions, THE WAITING ROOM is a cinematic wake-up call—reminding us that salvation is real, time is short, and every moment matters. Through suspense and soul-searching dialogue, this film invites viewers to reflect, repent, and respond to the Gospel.
🎁 How You Can Help
Whether you're a believer, supporter of faith-driven films, or simply someone moved by this message—you can make a real difference. Every prayer, share, and dollar counts.
📣 Ways to Support:
- 💵 Donate — any amount helps!
- 🔄 Share — help spread the word.
- 🙏 Pray — for impact, provision, and souls reached.
- ❤️ Do all three — be a part of the mission.
🎬 Perks for Donors:
| Donation Tier | Perks |
|---------------|-------|
| $5–$45 | Social media shout-out & Special Thanks credit (Screen/IMDb) |
| $50 | Name a supporting character + all perks above |
| $60–$80 | Zoom session: Acting advice from Ginger Cressman + Special Thanks Screen/IMDb credits |
| $90–$100 | All the above bundled with special thanks |
| $200–$400 | Business sponsorship (promo via screen, credits, and social media) |
| $500–$1,000 | Executive Producer credit (Screen/IMDb) + perks above
🎞️ Donations can be anonymous — or get your name proudly displayed in the credits!
---
Thank you for considering a gift toward this life-changing film. Whether you feel called to donate, to share with others, or simply to pray—we’re grateful for your heart. THE WAITING ROOM is more than a movie… it’s a ministry.
God Bless!!!🙌
---
Best wishes and big prayers up for your production!
"Thank You very much for your donation. Your support is encouraging and keeps us moving forward. If ever interested in donating again please feel free." By Glenn Allen
Hello, wish you the best of luck with the film!! 🎥
"A Special Thanks to you for your donation. God bless you. Please keep sharing if you can. You got your IMDb Special Thanks Screen/IMDb credits. " By Glenn Allen
We’d like to, with this donation, name Sharon Nelson’s character “RUBY.” Ruby is described as a stone of “fire, beautiful and valued yet that fire can represent both love and anger”
"Thank You very much for your donation. Sharon Nelson will have the name Ruby in THE WAITING ROOM feature film as Faith's mom. " By Glenn Allen
Excited to see this go into production ♥️
"Thank You very much and God Bless you. We have been working hard to get this movie made. Please if you feel like donating again or share the campaign." By Glenn Allen
July 15th, 2025
We have a lot of great stuff coming up. We might even have the chance to make budget. More info, perks including Screen/IMDb credits added to the campaign page. Please read fully for all the information. We also have some other fundraisers to help. A local Dine to Donate event at Texas Roadhouse coming soon and other events possibly as well. Please continue donating, sharing, praying or all the above. Any Amount Welcome. Thank You very much and God Bless.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.