THE TRUTH MOVEMENT 25

Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $3,529
Campaign funds will be received by Carolyn Blakeman
This event is a powerful opportunity for citizens across our nation to come together and hear directly from courageous individuals on the front lines defending the rights of the American people.
The focus will include critical issues such as medical freedom, election integrity, government accountability, health and wellness, and more.
Your support is vital. Please contribute what you can to help us host this historic and impactful gathering—a moment to unite, find real solutions, and take action to help preserve the future of our country.
Thank you CC for your hard work
We are So Pleased to Participate in this Vital & Important Mission!
Let us push forth for integrity.
Hello! I am donating this $500 for my two colleagues, Kirsten Stevens, and Livio Sanchez. This payment is for a vendor table.
Booth for Silverite.
I wish I could be there! Love to all.
Wish I could be there. Stop the Shots!
Love listening every night. Wish I could attend the event and actually meet everyone. STOP THE SHOTS 🏻💉
Praying for a safe and successful event!
Praying for everyone suffering to be healed God Bless
May God Bless your efforts to keep Medical Freedom
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.