THE TRUTH MOVEMENT 25

 USD $5,000

 USD $3,529

This event is a powerful opportunity for citizens across our nation to come together and hear directly from courageous individuals on the front lines defending the rights of the American people.

The focus will include critical issues such as medical freedom, election integrity, government accountability, health and wellness, and more.

Your support is vital. Please contribute what you can to help us host this historic and impactful gathering—a moment to unite, find real solutions, and take action to help preserve the future of our country.

Scott Hankinson
$ 150.00 USD
19 days ago

Amalya GrowthFactor
$ 500.00 USD
20 days ago

Thank you CC for your hard work

Alan Bain
$ 250.00 USD
23 days ago

HIPPOCRATES DOCTOR DAYS
$ 500.00 USD
24 days ago

We are So Pleased to Participate in this Vital & Important Mission!

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
29 days ago

Let us push forth for integrity.

Sany
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Vac Safety Research Fdtn
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Hello! I am donating this $500 for my two colleagues, Kirsten Stevens, and Livio Sanchez. This payment is for a vendor table.

The Truth Movement
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Booth for Silverite.

Kat Gandee
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I wish I could be there! Love to all.

Anne Q
$ 75.00 USD
1 month ago

Rachel Magnus
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Wish I could be there. Stop the Shots!

Sally Forth
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

Love listening every night. Wish I could attend the event and actually meet everyone. STOP THE SHOTS 🫸🏻💉

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Insignificant Mid Child
$ 29.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for a safe and successful event!

Shine5girl
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Lori
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for everyone suffering to be healed God Bless

Nancy Henderson
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

May God Bless your efforts to keep Medical Freedom

