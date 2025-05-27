THE TRUTH MOVEMENT 25

This event is a powerful opportunity for citizens across our nation to come together and hear directly from courageous individuals on the front lines defending the rights of the American people.

The focus will include critical issues such as medical freedom, election integrity, government accountability, health and wellness, and more.

Your support is vital. Please contribute what you can to help us host this historic and impactful gathering—a moment to unite, find real solutions, and take action to help preserve the future of our country.