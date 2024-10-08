SUPPORT FREE SPEECH BY EXPOSING ONLINE CENSORSHIP

We are raising money to create and sustain CensorWatch Inc. (thecensorwatch.org) a platform designed to fight censorship by collecting and organizing censorship report data from around the world. In today’s digital age, many voices are being silenced by major platforms without transparency. Our goal is to expose this censorship by gathering reports from individuals like you and organizing the data in a clear and easy-to-understand way.

At CensorWatch, we aim to give the public a detailed look into which platforms are censoring, what content is being censored, how frequently, and where. Our website will provide a comprehensive, easy-to-use system that reveals what has been kept hidden by social media companies for far too long. We believe that transparency is essential to holding these platforms accountable and protecting free speech.

Your donation will directly contribute to:

  • Building and maintaining the CensorWatch platform.
  • Organizing and analyzing censorship data in a transparent way.
  • Raising awareness about censorship trends and pushing for accountability.

With your support, we can bring censorship practices to light, empower individuals to report censorship, and protect free speech for everyone. Every contribution helps us take a stand against censorship and ensures that the world can see what’s really happening online.

