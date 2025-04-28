FBI Whistleblower for J6 Justice & Accountability

My previous campaign was for my Legal Defense, and YOU were generous and supportive of me while I was locked in prison. THIS campaign is me ON OFFENSE! For me, J6 is far from over and until the Life, Liberty and Property of every J6er is fully restored and every criminal involved has been held accountable and is behind bars for their crimes against the American People, then I have "not yet begun to fight!"

***Please read my story and consider supporting my effort to expose the TRUTH and hold those responsible for the destruction of THOUSANDS of lives ACCOUNTABLE and brought to JUSTICE!***





My name is Jeremy Brown. I'm a 20 yr retired US Army Special Forces Master Sergeant and Disabled Combat Veteran. My entire military career was spent in the Special Operations Community; 3 yrs with 1st Ranger Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment as a Machine Gunner and Rifle Team Leader and 17 yrs as a "Green Beret" in the 1st Special Forces Regiment, serving in 3 Operational Groups (1st, 7th & 5th). I held 3 Special Forces Military Occupational Specialties (18B, Special Forces Weapons; 18E, Special Forces Communications & 18Z, Special Forces Operations) on 3 Special Forces Operational Detachments-ALPHA (ODA 176, ODA 771 and Team Sergeant of ODA 5414). I spent a year in Special Forces Recruiting (thanks to being the "Special Forces Poster Boy"... https://www.thethinkingconservative.com/fbi-arrests-ret-green-beret-jeremy-brown-for-attending-jan-6-protests-and-standing-outside-capitol-after-he-refused-to-be-their-informant/ ) and retired as the Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge of the Special Activities Branch (J3X) of Special Operations Command - CENTRAL. There, I was entrusted with a TOP SECRET//SCI Security Clearance and worked on some of this Country's most sensitive military operations. I achieved the rank of Master Sergeant in just 15 years, spending a quarter of my career at my highest rank. I served in 17 countries on 5 of the 7 Continents with multiple combat deployments to Afghanistan, Iraq and other non-declared combat zones, earning me numerous awards, including 2 Bronze Star Metals.

After my retirement from the Army in 2012, I worked as an Instructor and Subject Matter Expert at the Joint Special Operations University, then started my own transportation company, which I successfully ran until 2018. In 2019, I announced my candidacy for US Congress in Florida and ran a 10 month campaign for that seat.

In December of 2020, I was approached by 2 Dept. of Homeland Security Agents, working as part of the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force, who attempted to recruit me to work as a Confidential Human Source and spy on innocent Americans. I recorded that meeting and after the events of January 6th, 2021, I went public with that recording. ( https://madmaxworld.tv/watch?id=6042e0452b9ec530ff1459e2 ) For over 4 years, 1,245 days of which were behind bars after a targeted arrest, planted evidence and false conviction by the FBI and Dept. of Justice, I have used my 20+ yrs of Special Operations experience in the realms of Covert, Clandestine and Compartmentalized Operations, as well as my 1st hand "Boots on the Ground" observations on that day, to explain to the American People that January 6th was a Dept. of Defense, Intelligence Community and Federal Law Enforcement Coup operation against the American People.

On February 26th, 2025, I was finally released from the Federal Prison in Atlanta, GA, as a result of 37 days of outcry by the American People. On April 2nd, 2025, a Federal Judge in Florida granted the Dept. of Justice's motion to overturn my false conviction and dismiss ALL charges against me, in accordance with President Donald Trump's J6 Pardon Proclamation.

Now I'm determined to continue my fight as a Free Man by organizing MY OWN "Task Force" with the mission of fully exposing the truth about January 6th and seeking criminal charges and civil penalties against all those truly responsible. I'm building a team of volunteers and experts made up of Legal Minds, former Law Enforcement Officers, Private Investigators, J6ers & J6 Activist, Investigative Journalist and former Special Operators. Maybe even YOU!

It's no secret to anyone with my professional background in Covert, Clandestine and Compartmentalized Operations (all elements of Unconventional Warfare) that the American way of life, our Constitutional form of government and our Individual Liberties, have been under attack since the ink dried on our beloved Constitution in 1789. President Woodrow Wilson admitted he had destroyed the country as he signed the Federal Reserve Act of 1913. President Dwight D. Eisenhower warned us of the threats to our Liberties that would come from the "Military Industrial Complex" and the "Technological and Scientific Elite" in his 1961 farewell address. President John F. Kennedy sought help from a Press Corp that had long since ceased to be the "Free Press", as guaranteed in the 1st Amendment, when he explained "the word 'secrecy' should be repugnant in a FREE society" and that the world was run by "Secret Societies" that fight shadow wars, using "covet means" and "infiltration, rather than invasion". In 1963, he was assassinated.

These men were NOT "conspiracy theorist". They were men of position, power and means, both Democrat and Republican, and they KNEW then, what so many deny even today; our Liberty and way of life are ALWAYS under attack by an evil enemy we REFUSE to see, much less CONFRONT! While this Shadow War has raged in America for over 100+ years, there are those of us who are "Specially Selected and Well Trained" to identify, fight and WIN it. We are the US Army Special Forces, or "Green Berets", and it is no small bit of irony or coincidence that our very existence was officially codified by President John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Throughout the 1st term of President Donald Trump, this war began to move into its final stages as it became clear, those that ran our Federal government did NOT respect the People, much less their will. Endless attacks, sabotage and subversion riddled an administration that seemed to have no answer or solution to it. Thousands of current and former "Green Berets" should have been able to clearly see what was going on, and I hope to this day, there are those who do and are just doing the things they should. When the 2020 election was blatantly stolen, in plain sight, then bragged about openly without fear, I knew I could no longer sit back and analyze. I had to warn those in the most danger; Patriotic Americans. Like in Martin Niemöller's classic poem, the Tyrant always starts somewhere. Then, it was with the 'Communist', but with this current Domestic Enemy, supported and financed by Foreign Enemies, that beginning was 'Conservatives' and those that still believe in our founding principles, like Individual Liberty.

In Unconventional Warfare, called "Active Measures" by the Soviets and "Unrestricted Warfare" by the Chinese, once you HAVE the power, you use it to wipe out your enemies and any resistance to your authority. These are called "Mop Up Operations" and they "mop up" anyone they see as a threat. This is what Stalin did in Russia and Chairman Mao did in China following their ascents to power. Once there, they eliminated ALL those they feared may resist. This is how much the current enemy fears you! Evil's Playbook always adapts with every lesson it learns. While burned down the German Reichstag ( https://www.smithsonianmag.com/history/true-story-reichstag-fire-and-nazis-rise-power-180962240/ ) and blamed it on his greatest threat, the Communist, our current enemies planned a staged event, "the Storming of the US Capital" and blamed it on THEIR greatest enemy; The American Patriot.

If this attack is allowed to go unexposed and those responsible are allowed to get away with these treasonous attacks against our People and Nation, then they will simply be emboldened to try it again and again until they are successful and Individual Liberty and American way of life is extinguished.

Your generous financial support will go to a variety of efforts and expenses that will certainly arise from this mission. Some of our anticipated expenses include, but are not limited to...





1) LEGAL EXPENSES , such as the retaining of additional counsel, preparing of Criminal & Civil suits, motions & BAR complaints; docket copies & transcript reproduction; Paralegal staff.

2) INVESTIGATIONS , such as travel & lodging associated with witness interviews & depositions; research & surveillance; networking & lobbying opportunities; manpower & workspace rental.

3) MEDIA OUTREACH , such as public speaking events & associated travel; hosting of informational Townhalls; printed materials & distribution; informational merchandise; video & audio equipment; video, audio & graphic production; website hosting, design & management; public relations consulting.

I will do my best to provide timely updates, as long as they don't compromise any operational or legal maneuvers. Once we begin to make significant gains or have financial victories, our need for financial assistance will cease, but I anticipate that to take quite some time.

There are many great Patriots who'll do the work and take the fight to this enemy in order to seek Justice, but NO fight can be successful without resources. As long as YOU are willing to support me, I'm willing to fight for OUR Liberty. Thank you for taking the time to consider my request and I'm grateful for any assistance you can afford to provide.

They took their best shot at the WRONG Green Beret and FAILED! Now it's MY TURN.

Freedom isn't FREE, so what's it worth to you?

De Oppresso Liber and God Bless America!

Jeremy M. Brown

US Army Special Forces Master Sergeant (Ret.)

FBI Whistleblower, Falsely Imprisoned for 1,245 days

"Don't Do Nothing"

Learn more at JeremyBrownDefense.com , WhoIsJeremyBrown.com and follow me on "X" @FreeJeremyBrown