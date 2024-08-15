The United in America Project

Bringing Unity to Community



In a world that often feels divided, there’s a project underway that aims to bring people together through the power of music and a profound message of unity. The Choral Majority's United in America Project is not just a fundraising initiative; it’s a heartfelt endeavor to create a musical experience that resonates with the values of community, peace and love. Will you partner with The Choral Majority and our mission by contributing to this important work?



The heart of the project lies in an original anthem titled “United in America.” This powerful song challenges us all to reach out to our neighbors, find common ground, and foster a stronger, safer, and happier society together, starting at the grassroots level – our neighborhoods, communities, New England, and through long-distance family and friends, more and more of our nation!



The goal is to professionally record "United in America" and create a compelling music video that moves viewers to look for the good in everyone, and help spread this vital message to others. The video will feature The Choral Majority Gospel Choir & Band, guest artists, kids choirs and friends with special needs. Highlighting the diverse communities of the Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston, the project aims to remind us all of the many beautiful faces and hearts that make up the rich fabric of our beloved “hometown.”



The audio recording process is underway with the rhythm section, horns, choirs and soloist sessions, as well as video recording of the recording sessions and location shoots in the Merrimack Valley and Boston. Once completed, the audio recording and video will premiere on YouTube with full press and promotional support. Additionally, the launch of "United in America" will help increase support for and participation in The Choral Majority, its music and mission.



THE PROJECTED BUDGET

Music Production (record, mix, master) $3,500

Video Production (record, edit, post) $7,500

Support Costs (marketing, administration) $2,500

Credit Card Transaction Fees (for GiveSendGo) $500

TOTAL COSTS $14,000



Become a part of this mission of unity by contributing to this project today. The Choral Majority, Inc. is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As such, the portion of your donation made directly to The Choral Majority is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Any amount generously donated to GiveSendGo as a tip is not tax-deductible. Please consult a professional accountant for specifics regarding your tax situation.

