The United in America Project

Goal:
USD $14,000
Raised:
USD $6,719
In a world that often feels divided, there’s a project underway that aims to bring people together through the power of music and a profound message of unity. The Choral Majority's United in America Project is not just a fundraising initiative; it’s a heartfelt endeavor to create a musical experience that resonates with the values of community, peace and love. Will you partner with The Choral Majority and our mission by contributing to this important work?
The heart of the project lies in an original anthem titled “United in America.” This powerful song challenges us all to reach out to our neighbors, find common ground, and foster a stronger, safer, and happier society together, starting at the grassroots level – our neighborhoods, communities, New England, and through long-distance family and friends, more and more of our nation!
The goal is to professionally record "United in America" and create a compelling music video that moves viewers to look for the good in everyone, and help spread this vital message to others. The video will feature The Choral Majority Gospel Choir & Band, guest artists, kids choirs and friends with special needs. Highlighting the diverse communities of the Merrimack Valley and Greater Boston, the project aims to remind us all of the many beautiful faces and hearts that make up the rich fabric of our beloved “hometown.”
The audio recording process is underway with the rhythm section, horns, choirs and soloist sessions, as well as video recording of the recording sessions and location shoots in the Merrimack Valley and Boston. Once completed, the audio recording and video will premiere on YouTube with full press and promotional support. Additionally, the launch of "United in America" will help increase support for and participation in The Choral Majority, its music and mission.
THE PROJECTED BUDGET
Music Production (record, mix, master) $3,500
Video Production (record, edit, post) $7,500
Support Costs (marketing, administration) $2,500
Credit Card Transaction Fees (for GiveSendGo) $500
TOTAL COSTS $14,000
Become a part of this mission of unity by contributing to this project today. The Choral Majority, Inc. is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. As such, the portion of your donation made directly to The Choral Majority is tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. Any amount generously donated to GiveSendGo as a tip is not tax-deductible. Please consult a professional accountant for specifics regarding your tax situation.
You are an inspiration, and I am proud to know and support you!
May God continue to bless you as you work on this powerful project.
Eric and Robin you have always been a blessing and inspiration! May God continue to bless you and your service to HIM.
Keep on keeping on!
May God continue to bless your ministry
You have been such an inspiration through th years. We are all blessed to have you touch our lives.
May God bless you both Eric & Robin for this wonderful idea and beautiful song of hope for unity in our country.
Such a wonderful song performed by a great chorus.
November 11th, 2024
Dana Whitaker, keyboardist with The Choral Majority for 25 years, added some sweet Hammond organ tracks to the “United in America” recording project recently. Captured by renowned sound engineer Dave Spaulding, the session was filled with organ glissandi (the thing Dana does with his left hand at the end of the video to get that cool "slide" sound) and as expected with those two guys, lots of tech talk. TCM is so grateful to Dana for his artistry and commitment to our mission of unity through music. Watch a short behind-the-scenes video at https://www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7261804268834156544
October 8th, 2024
Our United in America project continues as we work toward scheduling recording sessions and video shoots to take place this fall. Coordinating large groups of people takes time and schedules have caused some delays, but we are pressing on to make this unique project a reality! We welcome your prayers as well as your partnership through GiveSendGo. Thank you to those who have contributed to the campaign so far! Please share the link to this campaign with your social networks (https://www.givesendgo.com/TCM). Let's bring people together through the power of music!
September 6th, 2024
In just 3 days, your generosity has helped us raise nearly 25% of our goal for this campaign. What a gift! Thank you for partnering with us. There's still much work to be done, for this campaign and the "United in America" project. Please consider sharing this campaign with your friends and social networks. Spreading the word even to just one or two others goes a long way!
Visit our website's News section for some behind-the scenes photos from the first two recording sessions. More to come!
