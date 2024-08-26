Taking Back the Republic TBTR Strategies

Taking Back The Republic Election Security Training + Deep State Awareness

A System of Election Security Maintenance for Our Representative Republic

Have you discovered issues with election administration at the local level, or perhaps even an issue at the state and federal levels? Do you want to confront your local leaders, but need to line up more information?

TBTR can help you identify the issues as codified in state statute and draft bills to present to your state reps as well as congressional reps, seeking remedy.

We have mapped out, from the ground - up, exactly HOW, WHY our elections have been unduly influenced, removing election results and records from public scrutiny, and we have the immediate remedy feasible to achieve within the next 45 days. TBTR Strategies was founded by members of TBTX (Taking Back Texas) who were instrumental in securing Tarrant County elections from what was described as an "inevitable" shift towards the Left!

Donations needed to launch this effort in our first 19 states securing voting by precinct to restore BALLOT SECRECY, ACCESS TO PUBLIC RECORDS and an AUDITABLE PAPER TRAIL. We will next follow through with our meaningful legislation seeking to BIND the Administrative DEEP State to the Will of a duly elected Legislature, starting immediately in the next legislative session.

