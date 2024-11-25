ENRIQUE TARRIO COMING HOME FUND

A word from Enrique...

“Thank you, each and every one of you, for standing by me, loyally and with every bit of American grit in your hearts. This fight, nearly costing my life and taking away the most precious of gifts, time, has disintegrated the work and businesses of mine and; my family’s that were once blooming. But, with you standing by me, I will rise from the ashes and succeed once again.”

A word from The Tarrio Family.....

Enrique has suffered tremendously these past years, but under this new administration comes the star on the horizon, the time to sing a song that rising empires were once built on. So earnestly, we must build a tomorrow for Enrique to thrive, to grow, to flourish in a new dawn.

The Era of goodness, the era of light and the era of truth is here. Let us come together to help rebuild and regenerate from within. Little by little we can accomplish so much, your thoughts and prayers have been with us, and we are ever thankful for all of you.

A prayer, a donation, to help us build a new life for Enrique to work and grow again is a blessing, as you are with us, we are forever with you, thank you all for your kindness.

From this patriotic family to yours, forever we can go the distance.

-The Tarrio’s.



