ENRIQUE TARRIO COMING HOME FUND

Goal:
USD $125,000
Raised:
USD $22,293
Campaign funds will be received by GLADYS PARDO
A word from Enrique...
“Thank you, each and every one of you, for standing by me, loyally and with every bit of American grit in your hearts. This fight, nearly costing my life and taking away the most precious of gifts, time, has disintegrated the work and businesses of mine and; my family’s that were once blooming. But, with you standing by me, I will rise from the ashes and succeed once again.”
A word from The Tarrio Family.....
Enrique has suffered tremendously these past years, but under this new administration comes the star on the horizon, the time to sing a song that rising empires were once built on. So earnestly, we must build a tomorrow for Enrique to thrive, to grow, to flourish in a new dawn.
The Era of goodness, the era of light and the era of truth is here. Let us come together to help rebuild and regenerate from within. Little by little we can accomplish so much, your thoughts and prayers have been with us, and we are ever thankful for all of you.
A prayer, a donation, to help us build a new life for Enrique to work and grow again is a blessing, as you are with us, we are forever with you, thank you all for your kindness.
From this patriotic family to yours, forever we can go the distance.
-The Tarrio’s.
I hope and pray that President Trump pardons you. This was a miscarriage of justice by the DOJ and President Biden. You weren't even in the Capitol during the riots, this is unbelievable. Another thing is the jurisdiction, the most liberal place, Washington, D.C., 95% liberal to include all Judges. The conviction rate of at least 1,000 people was 99.9% convicted. Fair trial, that is a joke.
You are an America hero and history will always remember you, you’ll see.
January 20th is coming soon!!! Hang in there!!!
May God vindicate and bless you richly, and restore all that you have lost!!
Get back home soon
So sorry for what the demoncrats have done to you and hundreds of other
May you soon be free. We will never forget this has occurred and we live every day to see the retributive justice Enrique deserves
Yes! Thank you Greg Kelly for having Enrique’s mom on your show! It is an outrage that men like Enrique are in prison. We all watched riots in 2020 that were way more violent and the Dems didn’t care! Pardon these men!
Ty and your family for being Proud American Patriots. The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing PS Ty Newsmax-Greg Kelly
Thanks to Greg Kelly at Newsmax for interviewing and showing me how to give with your mom Zuny & attorney Nayib Hassan, we love you Enrique & J6’rs
Enrique, I am grateful for those warriors like yourself who stand up for what's right and moral. I am sorrowful AND angry for what has been done to you and your family and the other Jan 6 victims of the evil leftist agenda. May God Bless you all in your efforts to keep the US a prouf home for the free and the brave.
Thank you for your courage God bless you and your organization.
God Bless!
Good luck and Godspeed!
Gd luck
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.