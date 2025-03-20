Campaign Image

Help T3X4N get through this fire disaster

Campaign created by Scott Taylor

We are here to help T3X4N get back on his feet. If you are here you have probably heard about the fire that took everything he owns. He lost 2 dogs in the fire but one was actually revived. We’ll take our miracles where we can get them, right? His goats breaking in and waking them up was another miracle! Well every single dollar you can give is another miracle in itself. Thank you so much for helping him, his family and pets!

