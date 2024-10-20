Hurricane Helene Support of West NC

Just imagine coming home and finding EVERYTHING GONE. The flood removing all of your possessions and leaving a stinking pile of MUD.

I just spent a week of supporting Silverardos distribution center in Swannonoa NC. This area was ravaged by Hurricane Helene. Many of the roads are not passible. People are still missing, Many of them hurting badly See the information here https://fb.watch/vl3VL6Zy03/

Bittersweet day, my last day at Silverados . I need to heal up from all I was doing. Getting old sucks. My mind still wants to work hard, my body not so much. Going home for a week or soto put together a package of supplies and go back.



Only lady in particular put tears in my eyes, she was so very grateful for both our help and what we could provide. These people are so greatful for the help. Proud people that do not want to take hand outs. I would make sure they knew everything we could provide. They would ask for one item, and really need so much more. Silverados is the perfect place to help. They are local and the community knows them, so working with them to help removes the stranger danger. Lots of people that are volunteering, both Local and from all over the country.

The community feels comfortable coming in for help. And Silverados vets the people asking for big items. Several return the items when the no longer need so others can use.

Please help, with donations that will allow us to purchase needed items and donate the listed items on the Silverados page.

Dehumifiers

Heaters Electric, my buddy camping, kerosene

Propane Bottles green camping or 20 lbs

Fuels, gasoline, kerosene, propane

Generators Gas or duel fuel

Gas Cans 2 and 5 gallon

Personal Hygiene Items like soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.

Cleaning supplies and Clorox wipes.l cleaning fluids, mold killer

Shovels and other tools for cleaning up their houses and area.

This is a marathon to get them back on their feet.