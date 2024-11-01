Swannanoa Flood Relief Truck Love

We are trying to raise money to buy a used truck for a young man in Swannanoa, North Carolina who lost everything in the recent floods. 100% of all funds raised will go towards this cause.



The Lord impressed upon my heart to try to find this young man a used truck to help him get back on his feet and more importantly reinforce to him that amidst the debris lies Hope and a Shepherd that is right by his side that will never leave him. That Hope and Shepherd is our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ.

2 Corinthians 8:9 states, “For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich.”

As we look back on our lives, all of us have received help in one form or another and we would not be where we are today without it. God's Word states in Proverbs, Verses 27 and 28, "Withhold not good from them to whom it is due, when it is in the power of thine hand to do it. Say not unto thy neighbour, Go, and come again, and to morrow I will give; when thou hast it by thee."

I humbly ask that you prayerfully consider helping this neighbour of ours in Swannanoa and give as God directs.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

God Bless in the name of Jesus Christ.