Keep Her Candle Lit

Can you read this recent story of Suzanne below? I want to help her out and I don’t know what else to do.





Suzanne called me late fall 2023 as winter neared, she told me she was about to go through another winter with no hot water and frozen water pipes. Later I would learn she scraped together enough money to finally call a plumber.

She was just another former customer of mine – until I saw her mobile home. It was falling apart. The black mold is everywhere! She didn’t share her sorrows and didn’t look for any special treatment, but when I asked her why she had broken down vehicles, how long she had no hot water, and why her pipes froze, my heart broke. Suzanne is likeable, and I couldn’t see anything out of the ordinary in her, and I’ve been in a lot of strangers’ homes… I do this partly because I'm sad for her, I don’t know if I could handle so many terrible things in such a short time.

In the years I’ve known her, I learned that COVID took her husband. She had no help dealing with the things he had, so she could sell the things of value to help her situation with her crumbling home. In short order, news got out that she was alone and thieves took everything of value, leaving plastic trash and what became a whole lot of scrap metal. She caught many thieves right in the act... but now they leave her alone for the obvious reason that the easy stuff to sell, is gone. So many things were stolen when she had a handyman’s dream garage sale, it’s just not in the cards to have another one.

So I re-plumbed the failing water pipes and got her hot water working without charge. Suzanne’s furnace hasn’t worked for years, I asked, “Where does your heat come from?” (She’s in the Middle of the Cariboo, Canada). Her secondary heat - her fireplace - blew up mightily a few years ago, causing some roof damage to the 50 or so year-old mobile home. The heat comes from one or two unit heaters that I know of. No branches of the government will help her. No grants for a very necessary roof, just her small pension.

Complications from COVID also took her son. She is truly all alone. I don’t know how else to help, no trailer to haul her stuff, and I certainly don’t have the money to build her a small dwelling. I learned this year that her well-water pump is failing 30 or more feet below, no water, no need for anything I’ve done. Dirt now plugs up all her fixtures. The new toilet I installed no longer works without constantly replacing and repairing the water fill valve. All this in these few short years, with the leaking roof, rain-water, and mold, the building is close to collapse any winter now.

What I have though is time, I share this, because I’ve run out of things that I can do with my resources. Maybe you can share this story on your Social-media feeds to help? Can you donate 5, 50 or even 500 dollars? Your donations will be used to finance a small dwelling for her immediate need and clean-up of the trash left by the thieves. Thank you so much for donating, and making me finally feel like I could help her. Your donations will be presented to her in person at the 100 Mile House Baptist Church.



