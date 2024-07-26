Campaign Image

Nursery Room at New Life Church

Raised:

 USD $1,900

Campaign created by Marcie Wingate

Campaign funds will be received by Marcie Wingate

Dear Friends and Family,
My Mother was a giver. She loved to give to anyone in need. She specifically loved children and supporting
any cause for children. In January of this year my Mother and I began a project that we were not able to fulfill at that
time as she bacame unwell with a Brain Illness. We were planning to make updates and improvements to the 
Nursery Room at New Life Church in Sandpoint ID. Instead of flowers please consider making a contribution to help  continue this project in her honor. ALL funds will go directly to the Nursery for updates to help with furnishings, any fixtures, toys, books or cleaning supplies. Thank you all for all for your support. My Mother would be touched.
Much Love.
Marcie 
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless you

Jessica D
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

We're praying for you and your family. May this project be a blessing to New Life in Susan's memory for many years.

Steven and Cynthia Baker
$ 150.00 USD
5 months ago

Carr Family
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Praying for you and your family and that this dream comes to realisation

Andres and Ximena
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Our heartfelt condolences to you and your family. May the Lord bring you peace and comfort during this difficult time. Your mother is now in the loving arms of our Savior, and her spirit will always be with you. God bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
5 months ago

I am sending my deepest condolences to Marcie and her family. May the nursery room bring continued peace and joy to all who make use of it, in loving memory of Marcie’s mom, Susan.

Ernesto and Pat
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Our deepest condolences to Marcie and her family

Priscilla Burstyn
$ 300.00 USD
5 months ago

Lovely woman. Marcie my prayers and hugs are with you and your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

The Kentons
$ 250.00 USD
5 months ago

Maria Williams
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

I will always remember this vivacious and God loving woman. I so enjoyed being one of her models at Grace and Joy. She lived life to the fullest and what a beautiful life she lived! Rest sweet Susan you are back home now. My condolences to her beautiful family.

Marcie Fioravanti
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Love you so much Mom

