Susan Miller Victory over Cancer fund

 USD $5,000

 USD $2,517

Dear friends, our good friend Susan Miller is in dire need of funds for Cancer treatment. She needs help quick before it is too late. They money will help cover her doctors bills, plus pay for proven alternative therapies. Please consider donating what you can to help this brave patriotic woman in her time of need. Thank You and God Bless!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
18 days ago

Susan Miller is the finest patriot in New York City. If you were on fire, she would put out the flames while everyone else recorded. If DA Bragg was against you, she would kick his ! If the woke left terrorists tried to take over CUNY Law School, Susan Miller would show them the First Amendment, and a few more. She loves America and she wears her MAGA hat with pride. Sweet lady!

Faith Mc-C
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

"He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak" Isaiah 40:29 Susan, I am committing to pray for you daily. xo

Amanda Caputo
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Susan, you ROCK! You are a true patriot at heart and you stand up for what you believe in. You are a strong woman and a beautiful person inside and out. I pray that you get through this and never have to go through it again. I love you sweetheart! Keep being strong like I know you are! Love you!

Johnny Montana
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope you recover so fast hang in there money is tight but I wanted to try to help you out ! If you need any help with stuff around your apt text me . Johnny

Nancy Sepe
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

You got this! 🙏❤️

Camille Ladson
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

I'll keep praying that God will work a miracle for you!! God Bless!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

One man rally
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Peter Dimiceli
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

To one of the most patriotic bad I’ve ever met in my life. This woman kicks like a mule and bites like a snake. Thank you for your service Protect Our Children New York.

Christopher Wright
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you Susan I’ve been keeping you in my prayers. Stay strong & keep pushing forward we’ll be here by your side!

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
3 months ago

Stay Strong ~ Praying & Love ~ Requiem

Sophy
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you and heal you

Michael Bolger
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

Karina Zmich
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Susan Sending a lot prayers Love you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
3 months ago

God bless you!

Bill Johnson
$ 47.00 USD
3 months ago

Michael Ferrara
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Michaelanthony
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Love you, Susan! Stay strong. 🙏🏾❤️

