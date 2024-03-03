Send Keatons case to the Supreme Court

Goal:
USD $13,500
Raised:
USD $14,818
Campaign funds will be received by Troy Verm
Keaton Kyle was diagnosed with a blood cancer at 4 years old. He went into remission in the first month with chemotherapy and naturopathic medicine.. which forced him into a 3 year testament plan with preventative spinal taps with chemotherapy even though he’s never had cancer in his spinal fluid. This treatment plan can him, sterilize him and give my 6 year old a deadly cancer. When we denied treatment his oncologist called cps and we have spent over $60,000 fighting the court system including the Minnesota court of appeals. Our last and final step is to petition the Supreme Court which is why we are trying to raise money to give them our case by March 12th to get medical, legal & physical custody back of our baby and to be able to chose technologies and a treatment plan that will keep him in remission like other leukemia kids that weren’t forced into treatment. My son has survived over 50 side effects including doctors paralyzing him twice. He currently has a blood clot that won’t go away and is being forced to take daily chemo, a weekly one, with iv chemo & spinal taps with intrathecal chemo. We learned 10 years ago through the Landon riddle case out of Colorado that TCELL ALL can be cured with natural alternatives
we would like to send our case to the Supreme Court based on the fact they’ve never had a case were the kid was in remission and didn’t even have cancer. Thank you
My Daughter has Brain Tumors. I can't imagine someone taking her from me for a similar reason. I will be praying for your family. These situations have the potential to hurt our relationship with God. My relationship with God has changed dramatically. All we can to is trust that just like we know better than our children, God knows better than we do. And he loves us more than we can fathom.
Much love and blessings
This is story shocked me, then angered me, then my heart hurt... this is not just a story of your son but the very essence of the forced healthcare takeover in our country. Im praying for You and your son.
May you continue to find the strength to keep fighting!!
🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 Psalm 91 over you baby boy🙏🏼❤️
Praying for you all!!! I have been the sick child in the hospital for countless days, having tons of tests, treatments and more! Wish I could send more but I hope this helps! God is good and He will bring you through this!
May God bless you and your family as you go through this difficult time.
Prayers for your family 🙏🏻
Travesty of admin. state plus big pharma/big medicine.
Your story is heartbreaking and absolutely terrifying! I'll be praying for your family, your case and for your sweet baby.🙏🏻❤️
Government interference with your child for no reason. You need this to go to the Supreme Court. We are praying for you and your family.
❤️
I really hope the Supreme Court takes your case and you can get your son taken care of. God bless you all
Give em Momma. This is Your child 🙏🏻
March 10th, 2024
Thank you all for praying & caring for my baby. My ultimate goal is to free my 6 year old but it’s also to go to the Supreme Court to change case law for cancer kids in America!!!!!!! Our babies deserve more that 3.8% of federal funding and new treatments that aren’t 30 years old! The list of side effects is endless & horrific
March 7th, 2024
WOW! We are blown away by the love support & special prayers. We are buzzing with excitement. 3/6 our attorneys have begun to write up the petition for the Supreme Court, they take such a low percentage of cases now all we can do is hope they take my babies!! & do the right thing… since he hasn’t had cancer in a year and 2 months! I was told if I denied treatment after 5 days he’d relapse and then die. I then went ahead and denied chemo for 2 1/2 weeks until it was forced! And treated him naturally myself with my over 5 years of knowledge & research on holistic medicine. If my son still had undetectable leukemia cells they would’ve grown out of control if natural healTHCare didn’t work! & my intuition was right. The chemo I denied is the ONLY drug my son devolved a toxicity to. After the first forced dose he could NO LONGER WALK. Thank you for the donations and shares even $1 matters!!! This forced treatment plan itself is expensive. 4 hour round trip car rides to doctors offices sometimes 5 days a week, endless prescription costs, detoxing, therapies, supplements, the cost of hospital stays, physical therapy, occupational therapy, therapists, attorneys, guardian ad lidem for the case the list always seems never ending. Thank you for caring about by baby. We are hoping to change laws with this case for cancer kids nationwide!
March 3rd, 2024
There is so many details to this case I could add to here that has happened the past year. But I’m thinking the most important one would be this. When we were denying chemotherapy my sons oncologist said he would relapse & die if I didn’t start the next round within 5 days…. I then went on to deny it for 2 1/2 weeks before a judge signed an order within minutes hearing no details forcing chemotherapy. We then left court drove to the hospital in a blizzard at night time to start forced chemotherapy…. My intuition was right that new drug he started is the only one he is toxic too!!!! The next day he couldn’t walk, he’d get out of bed & fall to the ground. His oncologist going to trial completely ignored it & didn’t care… thankfully physical therapy had his dose lowered by a different oncologist! But we still do the drug he’s toxic to. The poison doesn’t stop until the child is dead or septic
