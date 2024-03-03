Send Keatons case to the Supreme Court

Keaton Kyle was diagnosed with a blood cancer at 4 years old. He went into remission in the first month with chemotherapy and naturopathic medicine.. which forced him into a 3 year testament plan with preventative spinal taps with chemotherapy even though he’s never had cancer in his spinal fluid. This treatment plan can him, sterilize him and give my 6 year old a deadly cancer. When we denied treatment his oncologist called cps and we have spent over $60,000 fighting the court system including the Minnesota court of appeals. Our last and final step is to petition the Supreme Court which is why we are trying to raise money to give them our case by March 12th to get medical, legal & physical custody back of our baby and to be able to chose technologies and a treatment plan that will keep him in remission like other leukemia kids that weren’t forced into treatment. My son has survived over 50 side effects including doctors paralyzing him twice. He currently has a blood clot that won’t go away and is being forced to take daily chemo, a weekly one, with iv chemo & spinal taps with intrathecal chemo. We learned 10 years ago through the Landon riddle case out of Colorado that TCELL ALL can be cured with natural alternatives





we would like to send our case to the Supreme Court based on the fact they’ve never had a case were the kid was in remission and didn’t even have cancer. Thank you