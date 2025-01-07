Support the Skrzat Family

If anyone knows the Skrzat family they know they are always the first to step up to help others. Friends, they need us now to step up for them.

On Tuesday, January 7, they had a catastrophic house fire. God is good and no one was in the house at the time.

The best way we can help their family is to pray and give financially to cover their needs over the next several months. This will be a marathon with no certainty of being made whole.

We know the Skrzats are surrounded by incredible people and we have an amazing opportunity to come together now to bless them



