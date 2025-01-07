Campaign Image

Support the Skrzat Family

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $35,773

Campaign created by Gina Toro

If anyone knows the Skrzat family they know they are always the first to step up to help others. Friends, they need us now to step up for them. 

On Tuesday, January 7, they had a catastrophic house fire. God is good and no one was in the house at the time. 

The best way we can help their family is to pray and give financially to cover their needs over the next several months. This will be a marathon with no certainty of being made whole. 

We know the Skrzats are surrounded by incredible people and we have an amazing opportunity to come together now to bless them  


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
10 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
19 hours ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
21 hours ago

Pheng and Malloree Heng
$ 100.00 USD
22 hours ago

Be faithful and always trust in God, especially during this difficult time. God blessed!

The Morris family
$ 40.00 USD
23 hours ago

Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Kara
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Sending prayers and hugs

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

God is trustworthy!

Susan and Ken
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

Doug and Robbyn P
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you!

Dan and Barb Dunleavy
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Love and prayers to you all!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for your family.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for you continually, and praising the Lord for His constant protection & provision upon your entire family! Psalm 46, James 1:17

Tom Farr
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for your family and that your needs are being met.

God will provide
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 day ago

Praying for the Skrzat family! Blessings!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Justin Drenth
$ 100.00 USD
1 day ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
1 day ago

