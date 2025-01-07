Support the Skrzat Family

Goal:
USD $50,000
Raised:
USD $35,773
If anyone knows the Skrzat family they know they are always the first to step up to help others. Friends, they need us now to step up for them.
On Tuesday, January 7, they had a catastrophic house fire. God is good and no one was in the house at the time.
The best way we can help their family is to pray and give financially to cover their needs over the next several months. This will be a marathon with no certainty of being made whole.
We know the Skrzats are surrounded by incredible people and we have an amazing opportunity to come together now to bless them
Be faithful and always trust in God, especially during this difficult time. God blessed!
Our thoughts and prayers are with you.
Praying for you continually, and praising the Lord for His constant protection & provision upon your entire family! Psalm 46, James 1:17
