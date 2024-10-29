Supporting the Shirley Family

Recently, my brother-in-law, Silas Shirley, was injured in a logging accident where he was airlifted to a trauma hospital. The accident left him with a broken leg that will require a long recovery. As the sole provider for his family of seven, including five wonderful children, this accident has not only brought physical pain but also financial strain. With medical bills piling up and income on hold, we are reaching out to our community for support.





Just recently, my sister, Ashley, and Silas donated their camper to help a family in need after Hurricane Helene. Now, they find themselves in need of support as they face the financial burden of medical expenses, daily bills, and caring for their young children while Silas recovers.





Any contribution, big or small, would go a long way in helping cover medical expenses, daily bills, and essential needs for his family as he focuses on healing. If you’re unable to donate, please consider sharing this page to help spread the word - and of course, please continue to pray for him and the family.





We are deeply grateful for your support during this challenging time. Thank you for helping us lift up a family who gives so much to others!!



