Support our Farm from 2 Hurricanes

Hello. We are Eric and Alex, owners of Stellar Game Birds, Poultry, Waterfowl LLC. We live on the west coast of Florida and in the Tampa Bay Area alongside our 5.5 acre farm. We raise rare and heritage animals. We got hit this year with 2 back to back hurricanes: Hurricane Helene who brought up a 7 foot surge and Hurricane Milton who destroyed two sides of the farm leaving animals displaced with no pens to go back to. We have lost more then 25 trees on the property with fence completely destroyed. We even lost all our water supply but thankfully friends were able to help us water the animals. We are asking for support to rebuild two sections and bring back our peace we have with what we do for the community.