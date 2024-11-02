Support Tamara’s Family

“Our family has faced many challenges, but we believe in resilience and the power of support. My stepdaughter Tamara and her boyfriend, Tanner, are doing all they can to create a stable, loving environment for their five young children—Harper Grace, Maverick, Gracie, and twins Blakey and Maddox who have been a recent blessing. Their journey has been filled with ups and downs, but they’ve shown remarkable strength through it all.





Tamara first came into my life after my husband, her father, passed away unexpectedly. Despite years of separation, we quickly grew close, and since then, I’ve seen her endure and overcome some of life’s toughest hurdles. After her marriage ended due to her husband’s struggles with employment and mental health, Tamara continued to work full-time, go to school full-time, and care for her young children. Tanner, an old high school friend, entered her life and has been an incredible source of support. Together, they’re building a loving home, but their journey has not been without hardship.





This young family has faced unexpected health and financial struggles. Maverick, one of their young children, has had recurring health issues, and Tanner recently developed bronchitis that led to an esophageal tear, requiring him to take time off from his new job at a limestone mine. This time away from work has put even more pressure on their already strained finances.





Despite the many curveballs life has thrown at them, Tamara and Tanner remain hopeful and committed to building a future for their children. Our family has helped as much as we can, but we’re reaching out now to ask for support—whether that be a donation or a prayer for strength and healing.





Every bit of support helps lighten their load and allows them to focus on their children’s well-being. Your generosity means the world to us, and we are deeply grateful for any help you can provide.”