Support for Scarlett

Our precious niece, Scarlett, has recently been diagnosed with Hodgkins Lymphoma. She has begun a 6 month treatment regimen that will involve going back and forth from Conway to MUSC in Charleston at least twice a month.





While we are all grateful that this is a more treatable form of cancer, it is so hard to watch Scarlett battle this thing. She has been braver than any 11 year old should have to be. No child should have to fight cancer, and no parent should have to watch their child suffer through it.





Please join us in financially supporting her parents, Thomas and Carmin. They will be making many trips with Scarlett. Carmin will be away from her work as a teacher. And as a small business owner, Thomas’ time away has a direct financial impact on their family. Additionally, they’ll have gas to and from MUSC multiple times a month. And even with insurance, we all know how medical bills pile up. All donations will go directly to Thomas and Carmin. I am unashamedly asking for your help to ease the great financial burden of fighting cancer, so that Carmin and Thomas can focus on Scarlett without this weight over their heads.





We also ask your prayers! Please add our girl and her family to your prayer lists!





A Caring Bridge account has been set up and will include updates on how Scarlett is doing. There will be specific prayer requests given there. However, this is best place to donate as donations to that site go to the Caring Bridge company, not the family.