Helping a mother heal

After 5 months of managing her pain and condition worsening , we’re faced with an ER visit and Chelsea back to square one . Please do whatever you can to help support us on this next phase of her healing journey.









My wife Chelsea , and mother of our three children , has received a scary diagnosis from the doctor .

She was told she has liver disease , and some concerning issues going on with her gallbladder, including stones , an infection, and a blocked valve . She is unable to eat any food without being in severe pain, she’s weak, disoriented and physically exhausted from the discomfort.



With the dr suggesting immediate removal of the gallbladder that didn’t set well with us , if you know us you know we try to do things as natural and holistic as possible.

We are reaching out for help, with prayers, shares , or financial donations. Chelsea isn’t able to work in her condition, up until the diagnosis , she provided child care in our home five days a week, had other online businesses, and also homeschools our children and takes them to all sporting events and extracurricular activities.

We are hoping to raise funds to be able to get second and third opinions, to source out some treatments like red light therapy , ESWL treatment , and anything else we come across that may help her recovery and healing, and for me to be able to take time off work as needed for appointments , treatments , or finding help with the kids care .

Also for Chelsea to be able to focus on healing and not have any other stress related worries , if you know Chelsea , you know how she gives 110% all the time , so this is extremely difficult for her.

When It comes to the one you love , you don’t want money to stop you from saving them.

This has been a complete and utter shock , to myself and my family . We are scared , and reaching out for help. I couldn’t imagine my life without her , and I’m asking for your support in making sure that’s not the case .





Thank you for your time , well wishes , healing energy , and thoughts , and donations .