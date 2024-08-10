Supporting the Pearce Family

Hello my name is Maria, I am 60 years old. I live with my young daughter Ella Rose. I had always been fit and healthy, running our little homestead with my daughter until 3 years ago when I was diagnosed with 2 different types of Breast cancer. The only two things that have kept me strong and without fear is my faith and my daughter.

I have come to the end of my savings trying to beat this dreaded disease. I put my small homestead up for sale a few months ago to enable me to continue with treatment options. I did have a cash buyer however, she pulled out of the contract 2 days after signing it. It seems that our Government is putting wind farms through out of our small state of Tasmania and our area is the first in line. Since the announcement interest in the area for property buyers has dropped off completely. Yet I still hold out hope that one day the property will sell. We have sold off our small amount of livestock as we could no longer afford the upkeep or the time and energy to look after them.

I have done all that I can to support myself and my daughter. All my medical expenses have come from my life savings. I chose not to do conventional chemo or radiation therapies, as I don't believe they are the best option.

I had been able to keep the cancer at stage 3 and even had success in some remission until I had to cut back on therapies and other treatments. My costs are AUS $750 weekly since I've cut back on treatments, that includes fuel to and from treatments 5 days a week. That does not include supplements and pulse press therapies, which I have drastically cut back from. I have enough money to continue some treatments for four weeks after that I don't know what else I can do except to reach out for help.

Recent blood tests have shown favourable results indicating my treatment plans are helping to control the cancer. I need to get other treatments to eradicate it altogether. Such as Hard chamber Hyperbaric treatments, at the moment all I can afford is soft chambers which are not as effective. Money runs out for this in two weeks.

My bills are piling up and my last resort was to reach out for help.

I have always been someone who gives yet finds it difficult to reach out when I am in need. I am not afraid to die, there is only joy on the other side. My fear is leaving my daughter alone in the world. She is depressed constantly at the thought of losing me and stresses about our financial situation. I tell her God has this and we must keep the faith no matter how hard this gets.

Any donations would be a blessing and greatly appreciated.

All donations will go towards treatment and transport costs. Any excess funds will go towards catching up on bills such as the yearly rates, car rego, car service and house repairs, etc.

Thanking you in advance, Maria and Ella Rose.

God bless.