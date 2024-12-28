Supporting the Lewallen Family

Uncle Jason has recently been diagnosed with esophageal cancer—a challenge that no one is ever fully prepared for. As Jason begins his fight against this illness, we’re standing by him and his family to provide the love, strength, and support they need.

If you know Angela and Jason you know they have always shown kindness, love, care and support for so many of us, and now it’s our turn to show them how much we care.

Fighting cancer is not just emotionally and physically taxing but also comes with significant financial burdens—from medical treatments and prescriptions to travel, meals, and other unforeseen expenses.

We’ve created this donation platform to ease some of that burden for Jason and his family. Your contributions, big or small, will go directly toward ensuring they can focus on what matters most: Jason’s recovery and their time together.

If you’re unable to give financially, your prayers, kind words, and willingness to share this page with others mean the world to us. Together, we can lift up Jason and his family and remind them that they are not alone in this fight.

Thank you for being part of this journey with us. Let’s rally around The Lewallen’s and help them through this challenging time.