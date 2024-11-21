Supporting Anna Boehs Family

My name is Tayla and I am starting this fund page to help my friend and sister in Christ, Anna, to be able to keep custody of her sweet kids Tucker (6) and Taylor (9). Also I am hoping to raise enough to help pay for the tuition for her boys to continue to attend the school that they are most familiar with. They have been through so many changes in the past year and adding a school and friends switch yet just isn’t ideal. Anna is a very loving and dedicated momma and is determined to do the best for the kids but does not have the resources, both financially or the time to earn the funds needed herself as she is already working nearly full time. My hope is that we can come together and provide some relief for her so she can focus on being present for her boys when they need her support the most.





Because the boys father lives in USA Anna is required to have a Canadian and American lawyer. She has been able to pay the Canadian lawyer so far but her $5k retainer is almost used up now and the American lawyer requires a $10k retainer before they can even respond to the custody order that has been started to take the boys out of Anna’s custody. Also Anna has paid 1/3 of the tuition but $3k is still outstanding.

If you find it in your heart to help her I know how grateful she will be and really her boys will be the ultimate beneficiaries of your generosity. Thank you❤️