Supporting Lassons Mental Health

“It is easier to build strong children, than to repair broken men.” - Frederick Douglas

We are asking for your help to build our son, Lasson Bliss, into the man he was born to be, one step, one brick, one hour at a time until the job is done.

We have found the tools to accomplish this sacred task, but are unable to purchase them on our own.

That’s where you come in, the good people that know a soul’s true value and our son Lasson has a good soul.Though this need is great, the cost of giving up on him is unbearable.

We will enroll Lasson in a therapeutic boarding school in Utah for a year where he will receive professional care and treatment to overcome the trauma that is trying to tear him down. Lasson was adopted as an infant and after years of searching for help he has been diagnosed with reactive attachment disorder.

We are looking for one that has successfully helped young men from ages 12-18 become strong men with proven behavioral therapies and we are confident that they can help do the same for Lasson. Specializing in treatment of this specific diagnosis and feel blessed to be led to this facility

There are 8,760 hours in one year of in-house therapeutic treatment, each hour costing under $20. Would you please consider sponsoring one hour of Lasson’s treatment for $20?

We are praying that 8,000 people of faith will come alongside Lasson, surround him with love and march in solidarity toward his healing.

Will you be one of them?

Lasson’s parents, Josh and Holly Bliss, have been residents of the Colorado Springs community for 30 Years. Josh served in the US Army for 10 Years, on the Colorado Springs police force for 25 Years and currently serves on a team that assists seniors and vulnerable adults who are victims of financial fraud and crimes. Holly , a Michigan State alum, has faithfully served in their church and is on the staff of Colorado Children’s Hospital. She has been a supporter of adoption, birth mothers, and legislation supporting both birth parents and adoptive parents.

Both Josh and Holly have lifelong ties to the state of Michigan and have many cherished friends and family still living there including their oldest son attending college at Davenport University in Grand Rapids.



