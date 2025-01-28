Supporting USA Ministry

Just over two years ago I took a leap of faith, put my trust fully in God's hands, and left almost 20 years of public-school teaching behind me. For years, my pipe dream was to have my own one-room schoolhouse. I grew tired of the abundant testing of our youngest learners and the lack of flexibility and time teachers had in creating engaging, fun, and meaningful lessons and activities to inspire students. Then, 2020 came and everything seemed to change in so many ways. The impact this year had on students, teachers, and society became too much. My husband and I saw firsthand the values and morals dramatically shifting in public education. I knew I could no longer simply exist and teach in this system, in spite of the financial security it afforded us.

So, in August of 2022, I prayed hard and asked God to guide me down the right path forward. He guided me to begin USA Ministry in Branford, Ct. I made the call to my principal and resigned with only one full-time family committed to my ministry. Today, I have 17 families that have joined USA Ministry!

These families rely on USA Ministry to provide Christian education to their children while instilling the Christian values and morals now lacking in public-school. The ministry provides academic enrichment and activities in a safe environment that is free of medical mandates and allows members the religious and academic freedom they desire. USA Ministry has monthly family services where families come together in prayer and the children present what they’ve learned in the classroom during their religious studies.

Now that you know a little bit about USA Ministry, let me share how you can help. USA Ministry has never had to reach out for financial assistance, but this year has been different for my ministry along with many other Christian ministries in the state. We have faced many battles at the state and town levels. I am asking for help with my current zoning situation with the town.

USA Ministry is seeking a special exemption (SE) from Branford Town Zoning to allow us to continue to operate at our rented location that we have been at for almost 3 years. Our SE application falls under “Church and/or Place of Worship”. This entails an A2 survey completed by a licensed company, mailers to surrounding businesses, application fees, and multiple hearings to hopefully succeed in getting our special exemption approval from the town. Then, the fire marshal will complete an inspection and inform us of any necessary upgrades. The A2 survey and first steps could cost up to $5,000. Once we get our special exemption, my hope is the leasing company would assist with necessary upgrades, but that is not guaranteed as our building is for sale leaving yet another challenge and stressor.

Please consider donating any amount regardless of how small. Every little bit will help cover necessary costs and give our families and their children hope that USA Ministry’s future can continue in our amazing location in Branford. Thank you!



