Supporting Trotter’s Restaurant

Please join Rosalie as she raises money for Trotter’s Restaurant in Auburn, WA. As a longtime resident in Auburn she has come to love and appreciate Michael, the wonderful and amazing owner of Trotter’s. The restaurant has been a staple in the community as many family members and friends have worked there through the decades. Even Michael started as a dishwasher when he was 16 years old! Mike loves being the owner of Trotter’s as it is “different and challenging everyday!”

We know Rosalie is not alone with the love she has for Michael and how hard he works making Trotter’s a wonderful place to meet and eat. You will often see him come out from the back cooking and hug a loyal friend/customer and even walk them to their car.

However, there are specific needs as the restaurant/structure has been here for over 50 years! Thank you for any donation you can make. We know that Michael and the staff will greatly appreciate it. (There will be “Trotter’s Restaurant” donor gifts for every donation to say “thank you!”).

With Trotter’s great food, ice cream, fantastic servers, and warm atmosphere, we want to see this wonderful gathering place continue for another 50 years!