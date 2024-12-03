Supporting the Sierra Family

The Sierra family, a loving family of three with a baby girl on the way, is facing a difficult time and needs your help. Located in Sacramento, CA, they have always worked hard to provide for each other and stay positive. Recently, however, during Thanksgiving week, their car was vandalized and completely destroyed. Unfortunately, the damage is beyond repair, with several vital parts stolen or severely damaged, leaving them without a way to get around.





Sergio (the father) and Deisy (the mother) are dedicated parents, balancing work, school drop-offs for their little girl, prenatal checkups, and the occasional family outing—just like any other family starting out. But with a baby on the way, their ability to continue these essential tasks has been severely limited without a car. On top of this, Sergio’s father is currently undergoing cancer treatment, and Sergio is the sole provider for his family while also supporting his father’s medical needs.





In these challenging times, we have the power to come together and make a difference. The Sierra family is asking for help in raising funds to purchase a new vehicle, which would allow them to get to work, attend medical appointments, and continue providing for their family.





Any contribution, no matter how small, would be deeply appreciated. Thank you for your kindness and support during this difficult time!