Supporting The Day Family

Hello everyone,

My father was hospitalized with a stroke after he was diagnosed with Covid. He also has had massive vomiting fits and a paralyzed vocal chord that may need surgery. He is the only one who works and is able to drive. As a result, he has not been able to work or drive (and he might not be to do so ever again). We are drowning in bills and we still need to buy food and other products including hygiene products and need money for transportation. Any financial help and prayers that you can give is greatly appreciated.

Thank you and God Bless.

* The picture is from my 2019 high school graduation. This was the photo I could find with all of us in it. It was a happier day that day.