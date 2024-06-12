Supporting Stephen Hagen

Stephen Hagen needs open heart surgery, please help!

Dad has been a master-mind mechanic for as long as I can remember. He has been in business dedicated to serving the Houston community and surrounding cities for the past 22+ years. If you have an issue with your car, dad is the guy who could either fix it for you or do what he is most passionate about and teach you about the issue and what it will take to fix it. Sometimes, if it were simple enough, you could work with him to get the issue resolved, but if it was more complex, he would utilize his knowledge, skills, abilities and resources to get the job done right the first time and in the most efficient way possible. He is one of the hardest working men I know and his work ethic is second to none. Dad gives credit to God for the gift he has for working on cars which has been his life’s passion; however, his family and taking care of them has been his pride and joy and he has always put others above himself to provide in the best ways he can.

Early last week, while dad was at the shop working as usual per his routine, something was different and he didn’t feel very well and could not catch his breath. He could not catch his breath so much so that he felt as though he needed to get to the ER right away as he may have been having a heart attack.

Luckily, he got to the ER when he did because he was in heart failure and he has been in the hospital now for the last week undergoing a multitude of tests to determine next steps. What we currently know is that he is suffering 80% blockage in one artery and 100% blockage in another. After numerous tests the doctors have determined he is a candidate for open heart surgery and is scheduled for later this month, however, he has a bit of a ways to go considering his blood pressure has been so high along with his blood sugar which they have been working to regulate as well. He will need to spend another week or so in the hospital for close monitoring and observation after the surgery.

Dad holds so much pride and joy being able to provide for his family which is why he has always worked so hard for everything he has and he still has so much left to give to his family and his community. Considering he has been out of commission for a bit and will continue to be out of commission until he can fully recover from this, we are seeking assistance from friends, family and beyond with the financial burden he is under for the medical expenses he is incurring to save his life.

We thank you and appreciate you taking the time to show your support for our dad, Stephen Hagen. We know he would be grateful and appreciative for any and all support he can receive during one of the most challenging times of his life to date.



