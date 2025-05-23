Supporting Scott's Health Journey

Scott is an active family man, farmer, and sports enthusiast who loves Jesus. In December of 2024 he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. After going through multiple rounds of chemo and hospital stays, he is now in remission. We are so very thankful. God is good and has told us to "pray bigger". We are still trying to figure out what that means. :-) The next step will be a stem cell transplant. This involves another intense round of chemo, a minimum of a month long hospital stay, and approximately 100 days housing near the hospital, away from home.

We are so thankful for all of the thoughts, prayers, and incredible support from everyone. It is exciting to watch God move in our lives. HE's got this. To HIM be ALL the Glory!!!