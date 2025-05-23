Supporting Scott's Health Journey

Goal:
USD $30,000
Raised:
USD $3,610
Campaign funds will be received by Toni Lorenz
Scott is an active family man, farmer, and sports enthusiast who loves Jesus. In December of 2024 he was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia. After going through multiple rounds of chemo and hospital stays, he is now in remission. We are so very thankful. God is good and has told us to "pray bigger". We are still trying to figure out what that means. :-) The next step will be a stem cell transplant. This involves another intense round of chemo, a minimum of a month long hospital stay, and approximately 100 days housing near the hospital, away from home.
We are so thankful for all of the thoughts, prayers, and incredible support from everyone. It is exciting to watch God move in our lives. HE's got this. To HIM be ALL the Glory!!!
Let the blessings flow. Continued prayers for strength and complete healing for Toni and Scott
Many prayers coming your way.
I am part of the Koinonia group that has been following Scott’s story and praying for his recovery.
Scott is in our thoughts & prayers 🙏🏻 Hope is treatment goes smooth & gives him a good outcome 🥰
Prayers, love and hugs for all of the family. God is holding you in His hands. May you feel His love and know His presence.
Hoping that Scott's treatment plan flows smoothly & successfully.
God bless allot the family!
We will be praying for you all.
Praying for you and your family asking the Lord for his healing upon you.
Trusting the Lord along with you for complete recovery for Scott and for abundant life.
Crossing my fingers that everything will turn to the best
Sending many prayers as well! Stay strong.
June 23rd, 2025
There are NO leukemia cells in Scott's body! God is incredibly GOOD!!! We are so thankful!
He just completed the second consolidated chemo treatment. The doctors are saying that stem cell transplant is the best way for a cure. That will happen the end of July or early August. We have since learned that the four days of "chemo cocktail" is outpatient, near the hospital. The 100 days starts then. There is no planned hospital stay, like we thought there was, but there are daily labs checking on him and how he is responding. Then, a day or two later he receives the new stem cells via an intravenous infusion, like getting a blood transfusion or platelets. We are still seeking God and His command to "pray bigger".
Thank you so very much for your prayers and support. You are wonderful blessings to us.
