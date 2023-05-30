Supporting the PodsiadSharp Family

With a heavy heart and deep reliance on God's grace, I reach out to you today on behalf of my family. My name is Ewelina Podsiad-Sharp, and our lives have been profoundly shaken by an injustice that has left us reeling.



My beloved husband, a pillar of strength and faith in our family, has been wrongfully imprisoned by the UK government. The circumstances surrounding his imprisonment are as bewildering as they are unjust. He was accused of sharing rap music online under allegations that it would 'inspire terrorism'. However, by the grace of God, he was found not guilty of this preposterous accusation.

Yet, our home was raided, and all our digital devices were confiscated in a desperate search for evidence. In a cruel twist of fate, a three-year-old text document was unearthed, a document my husband had no knowledge of, let alone any intention to possess. Despite irrefutable evidence proving his innocence, he was unjustly convicted of 'possession' and sentenced to eight years in prison.

My husband is not just a loving husband and father; he is a beacon of kindness and generosity in our community. His unwavering commitment to helping others, guided by his Christian faith, has touched countless lives. Family, faith, and truth are the cornerstones of his character, and even in the face of adversity, he remains unbroken.

The weight of this injustice bears heavily on our family, especially as we navigate the challenges of raising our two young children, aged 3.5 years and 16 months, without their father by our side. As the sole breadwinner, my husband's absence has left a chasm in our lives, particularly in meeting our basic needs such as household bills and putting food on the table.

While we are blessed with a supportive network of friends and loved ones, the financial strain remains a formidable obstacle. I humbly appeal to your compassionate hearts, dear brothers and sisters, to consider extending your support to our family during this tumultuous time. Your generosity will provide much-needed relief and stability as we journey through this dark chapter of our lives.

Moreover, I ask for your prayers. As a devout Christian family, we draw strength from our faith and the knowledge that God's love and mercy sustain us through every trial. Your prayers are a source of comfort and solace, reminding us that we are never alone in our struggles.

In closing, I express my heartfelt gratitude for any assistance you can offer, whether through financial contributions or fervent prayers. Together, as a community of believers, we can shine a light of hope in the midst of adversity and uphold the principles of justice and compassion that are inherent to our faith.

May God bless you abundantly for your kindness and generosity.

With faith and gratitude,

Ewelina Podsiad-Sharp