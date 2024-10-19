Supporting Joseph Jones

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $1,762
Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Jones
I lost my job last year and have moved to another state to restart my life. In the process, I unfortunately depleted my savings in the move and in searching for work. I got on with a temp agency earlier this year and the company I am temping for is taking me on full-time. However, as a result of the transition, I will not have any money coming in for the first 3 weeks of November. Additionally, I recently suffered damage to the windshield of my vehicle and need to replace it and am without the funds to do so. I would appreciate any support to help me through this brief period so I can get back on my feet again. Thank you.
Wishing you all the best
Best wishes for the future Joe!
Greetings from Turkey and I hope this helps!
Best of luck!
toot toot ahhhh beep beep
Stay strong my friend, hope this helps.
Hope this helps, warm hug from Amsterdam from a fellow gay guy who likes reading your posts. Take care, Hans
I hope this helps. Hang in there friend.
Take good care. Get on your feet.
Thank you for giving us the opportunity to help you! Godspeed.
Remember this. And help when you can. Stay good man.
Joesph - glad the company is taking you on full time. Best to you, my friend. Tom
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.