Campaign Image

Supporting Joseph Jones

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $1,762

Campaign created by Joseph Jones

Campaign funds will be received by Joseph Jones

Supporting Joseph Jones

I lost my job last year and have moved to another state to restart my life. In the process, I unfortunately depleted my savings in the move and in searching for work. I got on with a temp agency earlier this year and the company I am temping for is taking me on full-time. However, as a result of the transition, I will not have any money coming in for the first 3 weeks of November. Additionally, I recently suffered damage to the windshield of my vehicle and need to replace it and am without the funds to do so. I would appreciate any support to help me through this brief period so I can get back on my feet again. Thank you.

Recent Donations
Show:
Kinzhal
$ 51.00 USD
2 months ago

Wishing you all the best

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Fred Sargeant
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Best wishes for the future Joe!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
2 months ago

Greetings from Turkey and I hope this helps!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Best of luck!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Jason
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Minh
$ 36.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 17.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 15.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

toot toot ahhhh beep beep

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Stay strong my friend, hope this helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Hope this helps, warm hug from Amsterdam from a fellow gay guy who likes reading your posts. Take care, Hans

Marie
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

I hope this helps. Hang in there friend.

GT
$ 20.00 USD
2 months ago

Take good care. Get on your feet.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
2 months ago

Thank you for giving us the opportunity to help you! Godspeed.

ThomasBenton
$ 500.00 USD
2 months ago

Remember this. And help when you can. Stay good man.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 months ago

Joesph - glad the company is taking you on full time. Best to you, my friend. Tom

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo