Supporting Joseph Jones

I lost my job last year and have moved to another state to restart my life. In the process, I unfortunately depleted my savings in the move and in searching for work. I got on with a temp agency earlier this year and the company I am temping for is taking me on full-time. However, as a result of the transition, I will not have any money coming in for the first 3 weeks of November. Additionally, I recently suffered damage to the windshield of my vehicle and need to replace it and am without the funds to do so. I would appreciate any support to help me through this brief period so I can get back on my feet again. Thank you.