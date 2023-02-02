Campaign Image
Supporting Heather Williams in her Cancer Battle

Raised:

 USD $1,830

Campaign created by Amanda Sell

Campaign funds will be received by Heather Williams

While January is normally seen as a month of new beginnings, this year brought an unexpected new journey for Heather. Our loving friend was diagnosed with colon cancer.


In a single moment, her world was thrown into the chaos of questions and the search for answers. Everyone who knows Heather knows of her love of country, the Lord, her friends and yes, even her donkeys. Her giving and merciful spirit have never waned, even during this time of personal trial.


Now is our chance to embrace Heather as a community and wrap our arms around her in care - spiritually, prayerfully and financially.


Her new daily life will see treatments, surgery in Philadelphia, and chemotherapy. Heather is no longer able to work and is not eligible for FMLA or short term disability. Financial stress is a huge burden to her body, at a time she will need to heal. She and her family are focusing not on the cancer, but on complete healing.


Any donation you can make toward her care is appreciated more than can be expressed.


Recent Donations
Marita
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Love and prayers ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

It’s not much, but I hope it helps.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for both of you. Keep the positive thought with Gods help you will get through this.

Liz Raffensberger
$ 25.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you, my sweet, beautiful friend. 🙏💕🙏

Cheryl H
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Heather, I’m praying for you daily. I’m asking God to give you healing, strength, comfort and peace.

Steve and Mary Lou Brubaker
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Blessed be God, even the Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies, and God of all comfort; Who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort them that are in any trouble, by the comfort wherewith we ourselves are comforted of God. I Corinthians 1: 3-4

Jessey Kessler
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you, Heather🙏🏼… that Jesus will pour out His love, comfort, protection and provision, abundantly over you and your family especially at this time! Staying in faith that He WILL heal you COMPLETELY, in Jesus name🙌🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 year ago

With Prayers & love for a successful recovery 🙏🏼❤️‍🩹

Angela Marie
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

God has you Heather!!! We are sending hugs and love your way!! There is healing in the name of Jesus!

Gil McDonald
$ 500.00 USD
1 year ago

God Bless you Heather always and I know with his love and support you will recover quickly and fully. All my love to you and your entire family!🙏❤️

Valari Boland
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Heather, I love u! Please reach out if u need anything! I’m happy to help! I am praying and standing in faith complete healing in Jesus name!

Elmer Glick
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying for you guys ❤️🙏❤️‍🩹

Curtis and chasity Shireman
$ 200.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying daily for your recovery and for your family in this difficult time

Kathleen
$ 30.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying nightly for you Heather !

Jean Griffey Erb
$ 100.00 USD
1 year ago

Hugs and Prayers to you for this tough journey. Your Patriot Family is here for you

