Supporting Heather Williams in her Cancer Battle

While January is normally seen as a month of new beginnings, this year brought an unexpected new journey for Heather. Our loving friend was diagnosed with colon cancer.





In a single moment, her world was thrown into the chaos of questions and the search for answers. Everyone who knows Heather knows of her love of country, the Lord, her friends and yes, even her donkeys. Her giving and merciful spirit have never waned, even during this time of personal trial.





Now is our chance to embrace Heather as a community and wrap our arms around her in care - spiritually, prayerfully and financially.





Her new daily life will see treatments, surgery in Philadelphia, and chemotherapy. Heather is no longer able to work and is not eligible for FMLA or short term disability. Financial stress is a huge burden to her body, at a time she will need to heal. She and her family are focusing not on the cancer, but on complete healing.





Any donation you can make toward her care is appreciated more than can be expressed.



