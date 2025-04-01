Supporting Diane Schmitt

Goal:
USD $25,000
Raised:
USD $125
Recently, Diane lost her husband Denny unexpectedly. She needs assistance with funeral expenses and with her loss of income due to her husband’s death. Diane and her husband are senior citizens, and social security is their only source of income. Any help would be greatly appreciated.
Dear Diane - Our sympathy to you and your family. God bless.
