Campaign Image

Supporting Diane Schmitt

Goal:

 USD $25,000

Raised:

 USD $125

Campaign created by Elizabeth Conway

Supporting Diane Schmitt

Recently, Diane lost her husband Denny unexpectedly. She needs assistance with funeral expenses and with her loss of income due to her husband’s death. Diane and her husband are senior citizens, and social security is their only source of income.  Any help would be greatly appreciated.

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
42 minutes ago

Dear Diane - Our sympathy to you and your family. God bless.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo