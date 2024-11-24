Supporting Ashley and Logan

Ashley's life change on 11/14/24, when she went to the ER experiencing life threatening symptoms. It was a very scary time not knowing what was going on with her health. After five days in the hospital, multiple testing and several doctors consulting on her case, Ashley was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder, we were told, less than 10% of the population has this condition and also told that her case is rare due to her young age. Ashley's treatment is estimated to be around six months, with her care consisting of multiple medications, three specialist, regular testing and regular office visits. Ashley is not able to work or drive at this time. As you know, Ashley is a single mom, a dedicated mom, who works really hard to provide and care for Logan. At this time and during her treatment, she is adding extra stress and worry to her life in thinking of how she is going to pay for all these medical bills as well as the everyday expenses of rent, utilities, groceries and daycare. Ashley needs to focus on her recovery. So with a humble heart, we are asking, if you could find it in your heart, to donate to her at this time, with whatever you are able to, it would be very much appreciated and we would be extremely grateful. If you are not able to donate to her cause at this time, we totally understand and ask that you would keep her in your Prayers during this difficult time of her medical treatment. We thank you again for taking time to read her story. GOD Bless you.