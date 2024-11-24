Campaign Image

Supporting Ashley and Logan

Ashley's life change on 11/14/24, when she went to the ER experiencing life threatening symptoms. It was a very scary time not knowing what was going on with her health. After five days in the hospital, multiple testing and several doctors consulting on her case, Ashley was diagnosed with a rare brain disorder, we were told, less than 10% of the population has this condition and also told that her case is rare due to her young age. Ashley's treatment is estimated to be around six months, with her care consisting of multiple medications, three specialist, regular testing and regular office visits. Ashley is not able to work or drive at this time.  As you know, Ashley is a single mom, a dedicated mom, who works really hard to provide and care for Logan. At this time and during her treatment, she is adding extra stress and worry to her life in thinking of how she is going to pay for all these medical bills as well as the everyday expenses of rent, utilities, groceries and daycare. Ashley needs to focus on her recovery. So with a humble heart, we are asking, if you could find it in your heart, to donate to her at this time, with whatever you are able to, it would be very much appreciated and we would be extremely grateful. If you are not able to donate to her cause at this time, we totally understand and ask that you would keep her in your Prayers during this difficult time of her medical treatment. We thank you again for taking time to read her story. GOD Bless you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you & Logan, as well as your family & your medical team.

Marlene
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers going up

Kathi B
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers and love to you

Kelsey Fournier
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.

Jessyca S
$ 80.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you and your family .

Annie
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Oh my... God bless your family. This, too, shall pass. Love to you all.

Mark Reuwer
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Amanda M
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

With love and continued prayers!

Lolita Ceglarek
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Lindsay Laird
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Stay strong Ashley, praying for your recovery.

Shanee Ceglarek
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

You are in my prayers, Ashley 💜

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

With prayers for continued healing and strength

Melody
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Speedy recovery.

Anna Loyd
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless you! Continued prayers for healing.

Kelly and Jamie Hale
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you every day that you feel better and heal. You are amazing and strong. Sending love and prayers your way.

Stitch
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Love you grinchies!!!

Denise Garcia
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Eileen Erb
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers for your family & God’s healing power.

Nana cindy
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Please get better soon

Aunt Mary and Uncle Wally
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

