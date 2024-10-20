Supporting Amalia

Update: Thank you everyone who has been able to donate. This weekend we were able to purchase a twin bed for my mom. It will be delivered Monday, 10/28/2024. Her back was hurting from sleeping on the upstairs loveseat.

Dear All,

My 82 year old mother, Amalia, is one of the sweetest, kindest and most giving people I know. Even though she does not live in a flood zone, during Hurricane Milton, her home was flooded, destroying all of her furniture, her stove and other posssessions. We are trying to help her the best we can, but there is only so much we can do, so if you are able to donate, it would be greatly appreciated, especially since mom is pretty much inconsolable right now. Growing up, my mom was the one who made a huge amount of food and distributed it amongst the neighbors and the less fortunate. If you can donate, please do and if can just say a prayer, please do that or both. Thank you.