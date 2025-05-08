Support the Butler Family

Our family is walking through an incredibly difficult and emotional time as our brother, Tyler, prepares to face an extremely difficult and life-changing chapter of his life. While we cannot speak in detail, we believe in Tyler and are trusting God to bring truth and justice in His perfect timing.



This journey has brought emotional and financial stress to our entire family. From missed work and travel expenses to staying present and strong for Tyler—this situation has impacted every part of our lives.

Your support, no matter how big or small, will help ease the burden of day-to-day needs while we stand with Tyler through this season of difficulty, focusing on being present and prayerful for our brother.

If you’re not in a position to give financially, we ask that you keep Tyler and everyone involved in your prayers.

With sincere gratitude,

The Butler Family



