Support for Allyson McCormack

 USD $20,000

 USD $905

Campaign created by Keeliann McCormack

Campaign funds will be received by Keeliann McCormack

Allyson McCormack, was a dedicated new realtor in 2023 when only 6 months later she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then she has undergone 3 surgeries and is facing 3 more in 2025. In addition, Allyson has developed some autoimmune diseases, suffered much mental health crises and is now on oxygen therapy 24/7. More appointments with specialists in December as we look for more answers and to set the course for all medical treatment in 2025.

Allyson is a cherished mother to three and a beloved Nana to six young grandchildren who adore her, adding even more motivation for her to overcome these challenges. Throughout this ordeal, Allyson is deeply grateful for the outpouring of prayers and support from her community, as she hasn't been able to work since her diagnosis. With uncertainty surrounding her healing timeline, these gestures of kindness provide invaluable support as she looks toward the future. Allyson would deeply appreciate your prayerful consideration of financial support during this time, as it will greatly assist her in overcoming these challenges and focusing on her recovery. Unfortunately she has thus far been burdened by over $38,000 in out of pocket medical expenses in the last year further highlighting the urgent need for assistance in this critical time. Allyson treasures your love, prayers, and support always.

Recent Donations
Flo and Jeff Meers
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hi Allyson, We are praying for your improved health.

Linda Ballentine
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending good thoughts for your recovery!!

Kathi Kucharski
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Prayers and monetary donations will certainly be helpful. Praying you get answers and that there is a good outcome to all of this

Wallie Lentz
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Keeping you in my prayers

Connie Lenski
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Mary Moreland
$ 500.00 USD
8 months ago

Prayers for complete healing, love, hugs, and all of God’s blessings to you, Allyson, always.

Keeliann McCormack
$ 5.00 USD
9 months ago

