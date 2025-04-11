Support Brianna

I am Brianna Rivers, this passed Thursday I was asked to partake in an "Interview" with Savannah Craven who unbeknownst to me was a Pro-life advocate . Our initial interaction was genuine and friendly until I stood in Support of planned parenthood's services. That's when her true motive shined through. She rage baited me and antagonized me anticipating a harsh reaction (which she is villainously known for). This viral moment has altered my life for the worse despite my being apologetic she has sent her supporters on a witch hunt to find me. I am receiving death threats, being Cyber bullied, threatened, and body shamed not only by her but her thousands of followers. I am seeking financial assistance to hire professional counsel (defense attorney) and bail if need be. I thank everyone who supports me to during this extremely difficult time, I appreciate you all.

