Support Brianna

I am Brianna Rivers, this passed Thursday I was asked to partake in an "Interview" with Savannah Craven who unbeknownst to me was a Pro-life advocate . Our initial interaction was genuine and friendly until I stood in Support of planned parenthood's services. That's when her true motive shined through. She rage baited me and antagonized me anticipating a harsh reaction (which she is villainously known for). This viral moment has altered my life for the worse despite my being apologetic she has sent her supporters on a witch hunt to find me. I am receiving death threats, being Cyber bullied, threatened, and body shamed not only by her but her thousands of followers. I am seeking financial assistance to hire professional counsel (defense attorney) and bail if need be. I thank everyone who supports me to during this extremely difficult time, I appreciate you all.

• with all my love, thank you - Brianna

Recent Donations
Show:
Michael L
$ 72.00 USD
27 minutes ago

May you go from strength to strength

gc
$ 10.00 USD
47 minutes ago

I hope you get more funds!

TrippleYellowHeaRts
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Former elementary school teacher

Two Piece Hero
$ 30.00 USD
2 hours ago

Thanks for giving that loser the two piece she needed. I'll make sure to do the same if I see her! 💕

