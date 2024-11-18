Campaign Image

Support Braden’s heart surgery

Goal:

 USD $8,000

Raised:

 USD $10,882

Campaign created by Nicholas Long

Campaign funds will be received by Braden Long

Support Braden’s heart surgery

It has recently been discovered that Braden was born with a heart valve issue that hasn’t become a problem until recent months. Without a miracle Braden will be needing open heart surgery in the coming weeks, to fix swelling and aortic regurgitation that would eventually lead to heart failure.


 For such a young and healthy guy this recent news was shocking and devastating for him and our whole family. The doctor said his job as a foreman for a foundation company is dangerous for someone with his condition. So he was left with no option but to quit. And being one test away from having a pilot’s license, his condition forced him to stop flying indefinitely. 


He is unable to work up until surgery and at least four months afterward. Thankfully his medical bills are mostly covered through insurance. But he does not qualify for unemployment benefits or disability because recovery is likely temporary; as long as treatment goes well.


Please consider donating to help alleviate Braden’s monthly bills. Our goal is to cover 4-6 months of bills. But anything more is much appreciated as recovery for heart surgery can be brutal and take longer than anticipated. 


Pray for Braden’s healing. Glory to God in all things. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Steven Hehn
$ 25.00 USD
28 days ago

April Moretti
$ 45.00 USD
28 days ago

May God bless you with financial provision, peace and renewed hope and joy . We are praying for you and will continue to cover you with prayer during your surgery on Wednesday. Psalm 91:4

Anonymous Giver
$ 365.00 USD
1 month ago

We love all your family and are praying for Braden's full healing!! From friends who have been so blessed by all of you being part of the River House family!

Karen Doyle
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

I'm praying for you, Braden. I'm believing you won't need to have this done!

Ryan McDonald
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Steve and Becky Smith
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

We are pulling for you and praying for you. So appreciate the blessing you are to so many people.

Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 USD
1 month ago

Ausink family
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying for you! Blessings

Anonymous Giver
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

We are praying and trusting God thru this difficult time you are in. We hold true to Gods Word for you knowing all things work for good. It may be difficult to see that right now but He's got this and He will carry you thru. We love you Braden!

Aarica Attix
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending all our love and prayers. ❤️

Dawn
$ 200.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for full recovery ❤️‍🩹

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying for you B!

Sierra L
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

2 Corinthians 1:3-5 We love you, Braden!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

We pray that You will lay your healing hands upon Brandon.

Brenda
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

When I pray for you Braden I see and hear bells in heaven ringing over your heart. I see you lay your hand over your heart in gratitude to Father and Jesus. I see you become a deeper, more beautiful person than you already are. Many prayers and many blessings to you!! I hear Jesus say, "thank you for the heart of a lion."

Deanna Eagles
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Be well and happy.

Elena Bradford
$ 250.00 USD
1 month ago

You are in my prayers!

Kim Gagnon
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Praying

Randy Podobinski
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Laura and I are praying for a speedy recovery.

Moriah Zarzar
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

So sorry to hear this. I am praying for you all!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo