Support Braden’s heart surgery

Goal:
USD $8,000
Raised:
USD $10,882
Campaign funds will be received by Braden Long
It has recently been discovered that Braden was born with a heart valve issue that hasn’t become a problem until recent months. Without a miracle Braden will be needing open heart surgery in the coming weeks, to fix swelling and aortic regurgitation that would eventually lead to heart failure.
For such a young and healthy guy this recent news was shocking and devastating for him and our whole family. The doctor said his job as a foreman for a foundation company is dangerous for someone with his condition. So he was left with no option but to quit. And being one test away from having a pilot’s license, his condition forced him to stop flying indefinitely.
He is unable to work up until surgery and at least four months afterward. Thankfully his medical bills are mostly covered through insurance. But he does not qualify for unemployment benefits or disability because recovery is likely temporary; as long as treatment goes well.
Please consider donating to help alleviate Braden’s monthly bills. Our goal is to cover 4-6 months of bills. But anything more is much appreciated as recovery for heart surgery can be brutal and take longer than anticipated.
Pray for Braden’s healing. Glory to God in all things.
May God bless you with financial provision, peace and renewed hope and joy . We are praying for you and will continue to cover you with prayer during your surgery on Wednesday. Psalm 91:4
We love all your family and are praying for Braden's full healing!! From friends who have been so blessed by all of you being part of the River House family!
I'm praying for you, Braden. I'm believing you won't need to have this done!
We are pulling for you and praying for you. So appreciate the blessing you are to so many people.
We are praying for you! Blessings
We are praying and trusting God thru this difficult time you are in. We hold true to Gods Word for you knowing all things work for good. It may be difficult to see that right now but He's got this and He will carry you thru. We love you Braden!
Sending all our love and prayers. ❤️
Praying for full recovery ❤️🩹
Praying for you B!
2 Corinthians 1:3-5 We love you, Braden!
We pray that You will lay your healing hands upon Brandon.
When I pray for you Braden I see and hear bells in heaven ringing over your heart. I see you lay your hand over your heart in gratitude to Father and Jesus. I see you become a deeper, more beautiful person than you already are. Many prayers and many blessings to you!! I hear Jesus say, "thank you for the heart of a lion."
Be well and happy.
You are in my prayers!
Praying
Laura and I are praying for a speedy recovery.
So sorry to hear this. I am praying for you all!
