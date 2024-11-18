Support Braden’s heart surgery

It has recently been discovered that Braden was born with a heart valve issue that hasn’t become a problem until recent months. Without a miracle Braden will be needing open heart surgery in the coming weeks, to fix swelling and aortic regurgitation that would eventually lead to heart failure.





For such a young and healthy guy this recent news was shocking and devastating for him and our whole family. The doctor said his job as a foreman for a foundation company is dangerous for someone with his condition. So he was left with no option but to quit. And being one test away from having a pilot’s license, his condition forced him to stop flying indefinitely.





He is unable to work up until surgery and at least four months afterward. Thankfully his medical bills are mostly covered through insurance. But he does not qualify for unemployment benefits or disability because recovery is likely temporary; as long as treatment goes well.





Please consider donating to help alleviate Braden’s monthly bills. Our goal is to cover 4-6 months of bills. But anything more is much appreciated as recovery for heart surgery can be brutal and take longer than anticipated.





Pray for Braden’s healing. Glory to God in all things.