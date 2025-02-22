Campaign Image

Supporting Anna Friesen

Goal:

 CAD $40,000

Raised:

 CAD $107

Campaign created by Lily Reimer

Campaign funds will be received by Jacob Friesen

Supporting Anna Friesen

Hi, My name is Lily and I’ve created this givesendgo on behalf of my mom Anna who needs to get 2 surgeries done . One is on her neck where there is a bone starting to pierce her nerves, and if left could paralyze her from the neck down, the other surgery she needs done is on her back . These surgery’s are suppose to cost $40,000, and any help would be greatly appreciated!!

Thanks

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 hour ago

Praying for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 7.00 CAD
7 days ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo