Supporting Anna Friesen

Goal:
CAD $40,000
Raised:
CAD $107
Campaign funds will be received by Jacob Friesen
Hi, My name is Lily and I’ve created this givesendgo on behalf of my mom Anna who needs to get 2 surgeries done . One is on her neck where there is a bone starting to pierce her nerves, and if left could paralyze her from the neck down, the other surgery she needs done is on her back . These surgery’s are suppose to cost $40,000, and any help would be greatly appreciated!!
Thanks
Praying for you!
