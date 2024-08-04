Support Zach Alam Humanitarian Relief





Hello,

You have reached the Give Send Go of January 6 prisoner Zachar Alam. Mr. Alam is scheduled to be released from prison because of President Trump. Everybody prayed for President Trump that he is protected at all times, because with Trump at the helm, we will surely make America great again.

I ask for your support. Please donate to me so that I can have a place to live when I get released. A little bit goes a long way.

Yours Truly,

Zachary J. Alam.

P.S. if my Give Send Go meets the goal and appeals to readers I will make another interview available on World Net Daily.