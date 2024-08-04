Campaign Image

Support Zach Alam Humanitarian Relief

 USD $25,000

 USD $1,445

Campaign created by Jonathon Moseley

Campaign funds will be received by Patriots Legal Defense Fund, Inc.

Hello,
You have reached the Give Send Go of January 6 prisoner Zachar Alam. Mr. Alam is scheduled to be released from prison because of President Trump. Everybody prayed for President Trump that he is protected at all times, because with Trump at the helm, we will surely make America great again.
I ask for your support. Please donate to me so that I can have a place to live when I get released. A little bit goes a long way.
Yours Truly,
Zachary J. Alam.
P.S. if my Give Send Go meets the goal and appeals to readers I will make another interview available on World Net Daily.
Feng Martin
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

God is faithful. He is your refuge and he will deliver you.

CarolyninPA
$ 40.00 USD
5 months ago

so sorry about the injustice to Zach Alam. I will pray for justice , and am thankful that Zach understands Freedom and that our God given rights are under attack.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

God is good. Trust Him.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Don’t worry about tomorrow God is already there.

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

Cornelia Foster Wood
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

My prayers for you and your family. Even though they have disowned you, I pray they'll have a change of heart when the truth comes out. Good luck with your appeals!

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

God bless. This is the worse tragedy and miscarriage of justice I have seen in my lifetime and I am very old .

Make voting great again
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

May you grow in your love for the Lord as you wait on Him, Zach. He is your strength and your shield.

Ray
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

You are not alone

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
5 months ago

God Bless You.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Best wishes, Zach. My prayers are with you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Blessings to you brother for your sacrifice. I am sad for you and all the others. May God help us all.

CA PATRIOT
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Hope this helps a little bit.

ConnieA
$ 60.00 USD
5 months ago

Cathy
$ 25.00 USD
5 months ago

Hope this helps

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
5 months ago

Prayers, keep on, keeping on.

