Support Valencia's Recovery from Dana

To all the visitors who once visited Valencia and took home unforgettable memories: now is the time to give back to this beautiful city ✨

Valencia, which welcomed you with open arms, is now facing one of its hardest times. Many of its residents have lost their homes 💔and need our help. It’s time to show gratitude to the people who greeted you and gave you unforgettable moments. 💚



We are raising funds that will go entirely to support the affected communities. Every donation will help us clean the area, buy essential supplies, food, medicine, and everything that the residents of the hardest-hit towns need to move forward.



Any contribution, no matter how small, will be a gesture of love and support for those who have lost everything. Let’s help Valencia shine again. Thank you for giving back some of the love this land gave you 🫶🏼



With gratitude,



Pablo - Perfect Host