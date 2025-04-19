Support Tracy's Next Step in Ministry Outreach

What if one small act of generosity helped open doors for many to hear the truth of the gospel?

Hi, I’m Tracy Tennant. Over two decades ago, I left Mormonism after encountering the real Jesus and discovering the power of the biblical gospel. Since then, I’ve devoted my life to equipping believers, teaching God’s Word, and ministering to those coming out of deception—especially from the LDS community. I lead a weekly Bible study on spiritual warfare, speak at conferences, and create content to strengthen and encourage the Body of Christ.

I’m also the author of two books:

📘 Mormonism, the Matrix and Me — my personal testimony and journey from deception to truth

📕 The Warrior’s Walk: Keys to Victory in Spiritual Battle — a guide to living in spiritual strength and discernment

Now, God has opened a new door: I’ve been accepted for ordination with Restoration Fellowship International, a Spirit-filled ministry that will provide spiritual covering, accountability, and greater credibility in the work I’m already doing. This fall, I’ll be traveling to New York to attend a three-day training conference and ordination ceremony—an important step that will help expand my reach, deepen my impact, and equip me to serve even more effectively.

Although the ordination event is in the fall, I need to raise the funds well in advance to secure airfare, reserve hotel accommodations, and cover required ordination fees. That’s why I’m asking now—so everything can be paid for in a timely manner, allowing me to prepare for this next step with peace and focus.

Initially, I planned to travel alone to save costs. But after prayer and reflection, I believe it would be a tremendous blessing—and wise spiritual covering—for my husband to accompany me during this milestone moment. His presence would provide meaningful support, and we see this as a shared step in our walk with God together in ministry.

The total cost for this trip—including two flights, lodging, meals, transportation, and ordination fees—is approximately $1,800.

Would you prayerfully consider giving—whether $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, or whatever God puts on your heart?

Every gift helps. Every prayer matters. And every soul reached through this ministry becomes your fruit as well.

With love, gratitude, and expectation,

Tracy Tennant

Author of Mormonism, the Matrix and Me and The Warrior’s Walk: Keys to Victory in Spiritual Battle

Host of From Kolob to Calvary

Website: TheMormonMatrix.com