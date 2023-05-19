Supporting Political Prisoner James Allchurch

On May 15th 2023 James Allchurch a.k.a Sven Longshanks was jailed for 2.5 years. He was on trial for a series of podcasts he put out years ago, the claim being he intended to incite racial hatred with those broadcasts.

Years on from their release, with no-one having suffered from those broadcasts, no-one citing them as a basis for any hate crime and without even a single complaint from the public, the British state raided James' home and arrested him.

After an extensive investigation and delayed trial James was found guilty on multiple counts, despite some jurors originally saying this case should be tossed out entirely.



Adding insult to injury; the judge who jailed Sven, one Huw Rees, has REPEATEDLY let paedophiles walk free, yet chose to jail a nationalist over spoken words.



This fundraiser is raising money for Sven while he's held as a political prisoner of the tyrannical British state. Money will be sent to his commissary funds while he's inside and to help him find his feet upon his release.