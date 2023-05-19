Supporting Political Prisoner James Allchurch

Raised:
GBP £10,317
Campaign funds will be received by Samuel Melia
On May 15th 2023 James Allchurch a.k.a Sven Longshanks was jailed for 2.5 years. He was on trial for a series of podcasts he put out years ago, the claim being he intended to incite racial hatred with those broadcasts.
Years on from their release, with no-one having suffered from those broadcasts, no-one citing them as a basis for any hate crime and without even a single complaint from the public, the British state raided James' home and arrested him.
After an extensive investigation and delayed trial James was found guilty on multiple counts, despite some jurors originally saying this case should be tossed out entirely.
Adding insult to injury; the judge who jailed Sven, one Huw Rees, has REPEATEDLY let paedophiles walk free, yet chose to jail a nationalist over spoken words.
This fundraiser is raising money for Sven while he's held as a political prisoner of the tyrannical British state. Money will be sent to his commissary funds while he's inside and to help him find his feet upon his release.
The truth will get you imprisoned. Violent criminals are let out early to make room for new prisoners. The enemy's priorities are exposed.
We are honored to help.
The Lord make his face shine upon thee, and be gracious unto thee: The Lord lift up his countenance upon thee, and give thee peace.
December 3rd, 2023
Sven's been moved to a comfier prison and his new mailing address is as follows:
James Allchurch
A5903EY
HMP Berwyn
Bridge Road
Wrexham Ind. Est.
Wrexham
LL139QE
Let's make sure his cell is covered in Christmas cards and well wishes!
May 19th, 2023
UPDATE on Political Prisoner Sven Longshanks AKA James Allchurch and how you can help support him during his time in prison.
Sven has been sent to Swansea Prison and we have been told by his family that he is well and has been provided with all his necessary medication. We will be supporting Sven as much as we can – both financially and by visiting him and sending him letters.
You can write to Sven at the address below. Please use his real name and follow that with his prisoner number. Please note, all letters addressed to Sven must include the real name and address of the sender or they may be withheld by the prison service.
Also please bear in mind that the prison service can read all correspondence between prisoners and the outside world, so take that into account when writing your letter as anything political may well be screened and withheld.
NAME: James Allchurch
PRISONER NUMBER: A5903EY
ADDRESS: HM Prison Swansea, 200 Oystermouth Road, Swansea, SA1 3SR
