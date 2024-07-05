Campaign Image

Giving Women a Fresh Start in Italy

Raised:

 USD $7,560

Campaign created by Sailor Schroff

Campaign funds will be received by Sailor Schroff

Giving Women a Fresh Start in Italy

Italy, known for its beauty and culture, also faces a grim reality—it is a prominent destination for victims of sexual exploitation. As a transit country from Eastern Europe and West Africa, the demand and lenient laws create fertile ground for this criminal activity to flourish. 

My Calling with Vite Transformate:

I have the opportunity with Vite Transformate to go to Italy on for 6 months . This role, though unpaid, allows me to fulfill my mission of sharing the heart of Christ with trafficking survivors. As a Caregiver, I will provide a safe haven where these women can find solace and begin their journey to healing. Click this link for more information about Vite Transforamate:https://en.vitetrasformate.org/

Creating a Sanctuary:

Living among the participants, my role transcends mere caregiving; it aims to create a community rooted in faith and compassion. For many, this safe environment may be their first experience of genuine security and love, free from the trauma of exploitation. 

Empowering Through Faith:

Beyond physical care, I am committed to demonstrating Christ’s love through my actions. By nurturing a supportive and spiritually enriching space, I hope to inspire these women to see themselves as cherished and valued in the eyes of God. 

The Impact of Your Support:

Your contribution to this campaign will directly fund my living expenses at the safe home, enabling me to fully dedicate myself to this transformative mission. Together, we can provide not just shelter, but a foundation for these women to rebuild their lives upon the bedrock of faith and hope. 

Join Me in Making a Difference: 

Every woman deserves the chance to experience redemption and restoration. With your support, we can empower trafficking survivors in Italy to rewrite their stories—together, we can build a future where exploitation has no place, and where the love of Christ shines brightly. 

Conclusion:

Join me on this transformative journey with Vite Transformate. Your generosity will not only provide immediate care but will also sow seeds of faith and healing that will flourish in the lives of these resilient women. Together, let’s stand against exploitation and illuminate the darkest corners of their lives with the love of Christ. My goal for this mission is $12,000.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 days ago

So encouraged to see how the Lord is leading you, Sailor. Know that many of us will keep you in our prayers and are excited to hear your Stories of your adventures of faith.

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
19 days ago

Love you, miss you, so excited you are on assignment with the LORD!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
24 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Brooke Renshaw
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

I’m so happy for you, Sailor! You will be so missed, but I hope you make the most of this amazing opportunity! I can’t wait to hear about it :)

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Excited for you Sailor! Can’t wait to see what God is going to do through you.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 months ago

Kim B
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

May the Lord bless and keep you on mission for His glory! May each woman you connect with be blessed by the love, peace and joy coming from His Spirit living in you!!

Roberta M
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

Sailor, thank you for answering this call to minister to these “trafficked survivors”. May our God give you all you need and make you worthy of His calling so that the name of Jesus may be glorified. We will continue to pray for you!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Excited for your new adventure! Keep your eyes and heart on HIM! HE IS FAITHFUL!

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
4 months ago

Calvary Church
$ 2000.00 USD
4 months ago

Gabrielle Hurtado
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

May God bless you and may He be glorified through you ❤️ I love you!!!!

