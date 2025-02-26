Support Stevie's Battle with Ewing Sarcoma

Help Stevie Fight Ewing Sarcoma - Support for His Treatment Journey Hi, my name is Hilary, and I’m reaching out for my youngest brother, Stevie. At just 19 years old, Stevie’s life has been turned upside down after he was diagnosed with Blue Cell Ewing Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive cancer that is growing behind his left kidney. Stevie has always been the life of the party—energetic, kind, and full of enthusiasm. But over the past eight weeks, he's faced endless doctor visits, ER trips, and tests as we struggled to find answers to his ongoing pain. After a long and exhausting journey, we now know the battle he's facing and are committed to helping him get the treatment he needs to fight this cancer.The treatment plan ahead of him is intense: chemotherapy to shrink the tumor, surgery to remove it, followed by more chemo and potentially radiation therapy. As you can imagine, this journey is going to be physically, emotionally, and financially draining.This is where we need your help.Stevie is going to need all the financial support we can muster to help cover the costs of his treatment, medications, and the ongoing care he will require throughout this battle. We're hoping to alleviate some of the stress so that Stevie can focus on healing and not have to worry about how to pay for it all.No donation is too small, and every bit of support means the world to us. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this page with others can make a huge difference in spreading the word.Thank you so much for your love, support, and kindness during this incredibly tough time. We are incredibly grateful for the community we have around us, and together, we know Stevie can fight this!With love and gratitude, The Sauter Family