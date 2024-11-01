Bible College Support

Hello, my name is Ruben Myburgh. I’m 25, and though I now live in Cape Town, my journey started in Durban, South Africa, where I grew up in a Christian home. My parents raised me with a deep love for Jesus. I can’t pinpoint an exact “moment” when I became a Christian because it feels like I’ve known Jesus my whole life. Although there were challenges, God never let me go and over the years my faith, has only deepened.

I’ve always had a heart for serving people, and after high school, I had the incredible experience of working in the Middle East. While there, I shared my faith with Muslim friends. They asked hard questions, challenging me to go deeper in Scripture and helping me understand how essential it is to know God’s Word when sharing it with others. This experience ignited a calling within me to pursue theological studies—to really be equipped to serve with authenticity and confidence.

Coming back to South Africa, I felt a strong pull to study theology, but financially, it was difficult. COVID interrupted my plans just as I’d started saving for Bible college, and it felt like my dream was slipping away. But God had other plans. Through my church, I learned about George Whitefield College, and in a real answer to prayer, I was awarded a bursary covering my accommodation.

Now I’m at the end of my first year, studying for my Bachelor of Theology, and every day feels like a blessing. I’m actively involved in my local church here in Cape Town, Tokai Community Church, where I help lead young adults and serve in Sunday services. I’ve also been elected to the Student Representative Council, giving me a chance to grow as a leader and serve among my peers.



Looking ahead, my dream is to complete my degree and to serve the Lord in a church or as a missionary and to preach the Word as well as train and equip others in ministry to serve His people.

I’m reaching out for your help to make this possible. While my living expenses are covered, I’m still short of the ZAR 42,600 (around £1,800) needed to cover my tuition for the year. Your support would allow me to continue on this journey and fully dedicate myself to studying and preparing for ministry. Every contribution will make a tangible difference, not only in my life but in the lives of those I am preparing to serve.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, and for considering helping me pursue this calling.

In Christ,

Ruben Myburgh







