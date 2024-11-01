Bible College Support

Goal:
ZAR R42,600
Raised:
ZAR R19,300
Campaign funds will be received by Ruben Myburgh
Hello, my name is Ruben Myburgh. I’m 25, and though I now live in Cape Town, my journey started in Durban, South Africa, where I grew up in a Christian home. My parents raised me with a deep love for Jesus. I can’t pinpoint an exact “moment” when I became a Christian because it feels like I’ve known Jesus my whole life. Although there were challenges, God never let me go and over the years my faith, has only deepened.
I’ve always had a heart for serving people, and after high school, I had the incredible experience of working in the Middle East. While there, I shared my faith with Muslim friends. They asked hard questions, challenging me to go deeper in Scripture and helping me understand how essential it is to know God’s Word when sharing it with others. This experience ignited a calling within me to pursue theological studies—to really be equipped to serve with authenticity and confidence.
Coming back to South Africa, I felt a strong pull to study theology, but financially, it was difficult. COVID interrupted my plans just as I’d started saving for Bible college, and it felt like my dream was slipping away. But God had other plans. Through my church, I learned about George Whitefield College, and in a real answer to prayer, I was awarded a bursary covering my accommodation.
Now I’m at the end of my first year, studying for my Bachelor of Theology, and every day feels like a blessing. I’m actively involved in my local church here in Cape Town, Tokai Community Church, where I help lead young adults and serve in Sunday services. I’ve also been elected to the Student Representative Council, giving me a chance to grow as a leader and serve among my peers.
Looking ahead, my dream is to complete my degree and to serve the Lord in a church or as a missionary and to preach the Word as well as train and equip others in ministry to serve His people.
I’m reaching out for your help to make this possible. While my living expenses are covered, I’m still short of the ZAR 42,600 (around £1,800) needed to cover my tuition for the year. Your support would allow me to continue on this journey and fully dedicate myself to studying and preparing for ministry. Every contribution will make a tangible difference, not only in my life but in the lives of those I am preparing to serve.
Thank you for taking the time to read my story, for your prayers, and for considering helping me pursue this calling.
In Christ,
Ruben Myburgh
Phil 4:4
So proud of you Rubz! xx
Blessings on your studies.
All the best Ruben
prodigal ✟
All the best!
You are in our prayers.
Here to sow a seed into your ministry journey. Continue to do the Lords work for His Kingdom
This little seed is planted in healthy soil, see the mighty tree in time.
Keep trusting the Lord!
Best of luck xx
Yes.
December 31st, 2024
Dear Friends and Supporters,
As 2024 comes to a close, I find myself reflecting on the incredible journey this year has been. It’s been a year of challenges—wars, political unrest, economic struggles, and global uncertainties—but through it all, I’ve experienced God’s grace and provision in ways that have deeply impacted my life. I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude to you for your incredible support throughout this year, especially through my GiveSendGo campaign.
When I first launched the campaign, I was filled with uncertainty, wondering how God would provide for my studies and ministry. Yet, I have been truly overwhelmed by the generosity, prayers, and encouragement I’ve received from each of you. Thanks to your support, I successfully raised the funds needed to continue my theology degree. This is a testimony to God’s faithfulness, and I am deeply humbled by your willingness to invest in my education and my future ministry.
At the beginning of this year, I embarked on my 3-year theology degree, and it has been a year of growth, both academically and spiritually. In moments of doubt and challenge, I’ve been reminded of the story of Moses in the book of Numbers. Moses, feeling overwhelmed by the burden of leadership, cried out to God, questioning why he was chosen for such a heavy responsibility. God’s response was to raise up 70 elders to share the load. In the same way, I’ve seen God raise up a community of supporters—people like you—who have come alongside me, sharing in the mission God has placed on my heart. Your support has made all the difference in helping me carry the weight of this calling.
Studying theology has deepened my understanding of God’s character and His incredible love for us. As I delve into His Word, I am reminded of the power of transformation that comes when we reflect on God’s glory. 2 Corinthians 3:18 says, “And we all, who with unveiled faces contemplate the Lord’s glory, are being transformed into His image with ever-increasing glory, which comes from the Lord, who is the Spirit.” Your support has allowed me to pursue this deeper knowledge of God, and for that, I am truly grateful.
Not only has this year been about academic growth, but it’s also been about serving others. I’ve had the privilege of serving in my local church, Tokai Community Church (REACHSA), leading services, and engaging with the community through initiatives like Ladles of Love, which provides nourishing meals to those in need. Your support has made it possible for me to focus on these opportunities to serve, and I’ve seen firsthand how the body of Christ comes together to make a difference.
The financial support I’ve received through the GiveSendGo campaign has been a tangible expression of God’s provision. I’m thankful for the many people who have generously invested in my education and ministry. As I look forward to 2025, I’m excited about continuing to grow, serve, and deepen my commitment to God’s work. I know there will be challenges ahead, but your prayers and financial support have equipped me to face them with faith and perseverance.
Looking Ahead
In 2025, I plan to continue expanding my service in my local community and church. I aim to serve more boldly, and I look forward to a ministry week during my mid-term break, where I’ll serve in a new capacity, allowing me to reach different demographics and grow in my ministry. I’m also honored to be serving on the Student Representative Council (SRC) for the college, and I would appreciate your prayers as I take on this responsibility.
Prayer Requests
As I move into the new year, I ask for your continued prayers for my studies and ministry. Please pray that I remain Christ-centered, diligent in my work, and faithful in the service I provide. Your prayers have been such an encouragement, and I truly appreciate them.
Once again, thank you from the bottom of my heart for your incredible generosity and support. You are making a real difference in my life and in my ministry. May God richly bless you in the coming year, and may we continue to serve Him together.
In His Service,
Ruben Myburgh
"For we are to God the pleasing aroma of Christ among those who are being saved and those who are perishing." – 2 Corinthians 2:15
