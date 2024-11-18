Supporting Raquel Morales

Dear friends, family, and compassionate strangers,

We are reaching out to you with heavy hearts and hopeful spirits to support an incredible woman, Raquel, who has recently been diagnosed with breast cancer. Raquel is a devoted mom, loving wife, and a beacon of joy to everyone she encounters. Her selflessness is unmatched, always putting the needs of others before her own. Whether you're family, a friend, or a stranger, Raquel has likely touched your life with her kindness and unwavering support.

As Raquel faces this challenging journey, she and her family are seeking answers and learning more about the path ahead. The uncertainty is daunting, but with the help of dedicated doctors in Tampa and hopefully soon in Fort Myers, Raquel is determined to fight with all her strength.

In this time of need, Raquel has made the difficult decision to focus solely on her health, stepping away from work to rest and gather the strength necessary for her battle. The family is navigating many tough decisions and kindly asks for privacy as they determine the best course of action.

We invite you to support Raquel in any way you can. Your generosity will help ease the financial burden of medical expenses and allow Raquel and her family to concentrate on what truly matters—her recovery and well-being.

Thank you for your kindness, understanding, and support during this difficult time. Together, we can help Raquel fight this battle with the love and strength she has always shown to others.

With gratitude and hope,

Friends & family of Raquel.





Queridos amigos y familia,

Hoy quiero hablarles de una mujer increíblemente fuerte, hermosa y resiliente: Raquel. Ella ha sido una roca para todos los que la conocemos, siempre dispuesta a ayudar, brindar apoyo y amor incondicional. Raquel ha estado ahí para su familia, amigos y comunidad, siempre dando lo mejor de ella en todo momento. Ahora, después de recibir un diagnóstico de cáncer de mama, Raquel sigue demostrando una fuerza que inspira a todos a su alrededor, pero ahora necesita que nosotros le devolvamos ese amor y apoyo.

Cualquier donación, marcará una gran diferencia en su vida. El dinero ayudará a cubrir los gastos médicos, así como los gastos esenciales de su hogar, permitiéndole enfocarse completamente en su recuperación sin preocupaciones adicionales.

Apreciamos profundamente cualquier contribución y, sobre todo, agradecemos su apoyo en este momento tan difícil. La energía positiva, las oraciones y las palabras bonitas también son un regalo invaluable para Raquel en este camino.

Gracias de corazón por estar al lado de Raquel en este momento crucial. Juntos, podemos hacer la diferencia en su vida y ayudarla a seguir siendo la mujer increíblemente fuerte y llena de amor que siempre ha sido.

Con gratitud y cariño