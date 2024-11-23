Support Quin during her 2nd Cancer dx in 2 years

In March 2023, Quin received a diagnosis of a rare ovarian cancer, specifically Sertoli-Leydig cell tumor. Encapsulated in a tumor, it is unclear whether her age of 17 or potential medical neglect contributed to the tumor being sliced, drained, and released into her abdomen. Regrettably, despite initial certainty, the tumor was malignant. Within days, the 17-year-old Quin faced the daunting decision of harvesting her eggs for potential future children, coping with a cancer diagnosis, and undergoing rigorous chemotherapy. Quin is a Type I Diabetic, diagnosed at age six, necessitating a comprehensive care team including oncologists and endocrinologists. Quin's family was fortunate to find a supportive team in Bentonville, Arkansas. Throughout this period, Quin endured hair loss, weight loss, and the fear of social isolation. Following a year of being cancer-free, a recent CAT scan on November 21st, 2024, has prompted renewed concern. As you can imagine, the strain on the family emotionally and financially is unsurmountable. I refuse to let them struggle and do this alone the second round. Please take a moment to send encouraging words or make a donation. Nothing is too small.